RECIPE: These arancini balls with fun flavoured custard are worthy of any dinner party

Creamy, crunchy, cheesy rice balls, arancini are the ultimate Italian street food that will be one of the first appetisers to disappear at any gathering. This fancy-sounding dish gets its name from the Sicilian word for “oranges”, but instead of zest or juice, these little golden spheres are stuffed with perfectly cooked rice and melted cheese, coated with breadcrumbs and then deep fried.

They are the best snack, meal idea, or buffet addition and are so satisfying to eat. Biting into them is a dreamy combo of a crispy outside shell and a soft rice inside, plus that melting centre of mozzarella cheese really is the cherry on top. Arancini balls with fun flavoured custard Yield: 20 portions

Ingredients 1 cup arborio rice 1 litre Parmalat full cream milk

350g castor sugar 1 cinnamon quill 1 tsp vanilla essence

2 eggs, separated, plus 2 whole eggs 1 tbs corn flour 300ml plus 250ml (for the filling) Parmalat custard

2 tbs gelatine powder ½ cup plain flour 1 cup breadcrumbs

Sunflower oil, to deep-fry 2 tsp ground cinnamon Custard rice

Method Place rice, milk, ¾ cup sugar, and 1 teaspoon salt in a saucepan over medium heat. Bring to boil, then reduce heat to low. Add the cinnamon quill and half the vanilla essence. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, for 15 minutes, then remove the lid and simmer, stirring, for 20–30 minutes until rice is al dente.

Remove cinnamon. Whisk yolks, and corn flour in a heatproof bowl until pale. Place 300ml Parmalat custard and remaining vanilla essence in a pan over medium heat. Bring to just below boiling point, then pour into egg mixture, whisking constantly. Return to the pan and stir for 10 minutes or until thickened. Stir into arborio rice. Allow to sit for 5 minutes.

Take 1 cup of Parmalat custard and put it in a pot, add dissolved gelatine (dissolve in 2 tablespoons cold water), add whatever flavour you like (vanilla, mint, rose, orange, anything) then pour the remaining custard on a tray to chill in the freezer. Spread custard rice over a tray and chill in the freezer. Place 1 heaped tablespoon of rice mixture in your hand and scoop 1 teaspoon of custard into the centre, then enclose with rice mixture to form a ball with custard in the centre.

Set aside, then repeat to make 20 arancini. Roll, roll, roll your balls! Chill for 15 minutes in the freezer to firm up. Place flour and breadcrumbs in separate bowls. Whisk the remaining 2 egg whites and 2 eggs in a third bowl. Dust each arancini in flour, then dip in egg and roll in crumbs. Repeat the egg and crumb layers once more. Chill for 15 minutes to firm up.