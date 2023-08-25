RECIPE: These special sticky chicken wings are the definition of finger-lickin’ good

Chicken wings are one of the ultimate crowd-pleasers, with kids and adults loving the finger-licking goodness. This recipe by chef Luke Lotter has classic sweet and tangy flavours and is super-easy to prepare.

Lotter was only 7 years old when he was involved in a horrific car accident and suffered a contusion of the spinal cord that left him paralysed and wheelchair-bound. It was not only his spine that was shattered but also his dreams of one day becoming a chef. Now, 13 years later, the 20-year-old Umhlanga resident is well on his way to achieving his ambition having enrolled in February this year for a one-year Professional Chef Course at Capsicum Culinary Studio’s Durban campus.

He approached the school and was accepted with open arms. He said: “They made adjustments to working stations for me, moved equipment and furniture around to accommodate my wheelchair, and told me that there was an open-door policy for me to discuss any issues I may have in the kitchen or on the campus as a whole.” Luke Lotter. Picture: Supplied Lotter said his love for cooking stemmed from the fact that he had always been around people involved in the culinary industry, from those owning restaurants to others in the catering business and some running cooking schools for young children.

“I’ve also been inspired by many of the cooking shows I’ve watched over the years, especially those like ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ and ‘Hotel Hell’ and I’m a massive fan of Gordon Ramsay. “The passion has probably been there since I was young but the actual drive to be a chef has come about in the last five or six years.” One of Lotter’s favourite things to make and eat is his special sticky chicken wings.

Here is the recipe. Sticky chicken wings. Picture: Supplied Ingredients 500g chicken wings

1 tsp salt 1 tsp garlic powder ¼ tsp black pepper

For the BBQ sauce 1½ cups BBQ sauce (use your favourite brand) ¼ cup brown sugar

¼ cup honey 2 tbsp tomato sauce 1 tsp yellow mustard

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce Method Preheat the oven to 180°C. Season the chicken wings with salt, garlic powder and pepper. Lightly spray a baking tray with cooking spray.

Place the chicken wings in a single layer on the baking sheet and bake for 30 minutes. While the wings cook, add the barbecue sauce, brown sugar, honey, tomato sauce, mustard, and Worcestershire sauce to a saucepan and heat over medium heat, stirring frequently to avoid sticking. Simmer the sauce until the sugar melts and the ingredients are incorporated. (Give the sauce all of your attention while it is simmering. Do not leave the pan unattended).

Lower and keep the sauce warm until ready to use, stirring occasionally. Add about 3⁄4 of the sauce to a bowl and reserve the rest for serving. Remove the wings from the oven and turn each one over. Using a pastry brush, coat them with a generous amount of the barbecue sauce and bake for another 5 minutes.