For a filling and satisfying meal, try this delicious Sunday dinner recipe for Bloemfontein lamb curry by Jan Scannell, aka Jan Braai. Simple yet delicious, lamb curry is an easy and wholesome meal to put together.

This Indian lamb curry is made with potatoes and carrots and cooked with spices for a rich, hearty dish that is perfect to for a crowd. While it takes a little while to cook, this from-scratch curry is mostly hands-off. By the time it’s done cooking, the sauce is flavourful and fragrant, and the lamb is fork-tender. For more deliciousness, this recipe can be paired with a glass of Dark Side of the Vine Semillon 2017. Bloemfontein lamb curry. Picture: Guillaume Bosch Bloemfontein lamb curry

Serves: 6 Ingredients For the meat

2kg lamb knuckle or neck pieces 1 tsp salt 1 tsp pepper

Juice of 1 lemon 500ml amasi (fermented milk or maas) 2 tsp turmeric

For the curry 2 tots of olive oil 3 onions, chopped

3 cloves 3 cardamom pods 3 bay leaves

1 tot garam masala 1 tsp ground coriander 1 tsp ground cinnamon

3 garlic cloves, crushed and finely chopped Fresh ginger, equal in volume to the garlic, grated 2 fresh chillies,

2 potatoes, cubed 2 carrots, sliced 2 tomatoes, chopped

2 tots apricot jam To serve Rice or roosterkoek

Method Put the lamb in a bowl and add the salt and pepper. Toss well and add the lemon juice, amasi, and turmeric. Mix and put aside. If for longer than a few hours, refrigerate it.

Place the oil and onions in your potjie on the fire and fry the onions until translucent. Add all the spices, including the garlic, ginger and chilli, and fry for a minute or two until they are fragrant and start to brown. Don’t let them burn. Add the lamb including all the marinade. Mix it and bring the meat to a simmer. Leave to simmer for around 10 minutes.

Add the potatoes, carrots, tomatoes and apricot jam. Toss everything until evenly mixed, put the lid on the potjie, and leave it to simmer for 2 hours. Lift the lid occasionally during cooking, run your wooden spoon along the bottom of the potjie, and check it’s not burning. If the potjie is becoming dry and looks as if it is going to burn, add a bit of water, or reduce the heat underneath so it simmers less aggressively. Never add too much extra water or it will turn into a soup.