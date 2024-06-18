Independent Online
RECIPE: This mushroom and sausage baked gnocchi dish is hearty and satisfying

Published 2h ago

Move over sad desk salads and hastily made sandwiches. This fancy mushroom and sausage-baked gnocchi lunch idea will keep you full (and away from the snack drawer) on any day.

Gnocchi is a type of pasta consisting of soft, fatty, and chewy dumplings, typically paired with ragú, tomato, or butter sauce. Traditionally, gnocchi dough is made of semolina or plain wheat flour, egg, and mashed potato.

That being said, gnocchi ingredients may vary, with the additional ingredients or substitutions including cheese, vegetables and herbs.

Once the dumplings are formed, they are often pressed against a fork, or traditional gnocchi board, to form ridges that improve the gnocchi’s ability to adhere to sauce and create the signature gnocchi shape.

Alternatively, the gnocchi are left as smooth-edged lumps.

Courtesy of the South African Mushroom Farmers’ Association, this recipe will leave you salivating for more.

Mushroom and sausage baked gnocchi

Serves: 6-8

Ingredients

± 450g sausages of choice

Olive oil, for cooking

500g portabellini mushrooms, sliced

1 large onion, diced

4 cloves garlic, minced

Pinch of chilli flakes

1 x 400g tin diced tomatoes

250ml stock

500g store-bought gnocchi

Handful of basil leaves, roughly chopped

200g fresh spinach or Swiss chard

Salt and pepper, to taste

100g mozzarella, grated

100g parmesan, grated

Fresh basil, for garnish

Method

Preheat the air fryer to 180˚C.

Place sausages in the air fryer and cook for ± 8 minutes for a chunky lamb beef or pork sausage.

Set aside to cool and then cut into chunky slices.

Heat a drizzle of olive oil in a large oven-safe saucepan.

Add the mushrooms and cook until golden.

Remove and set aside.

To the same pan add the onion and cook until tender.

Add the garlic and chilli flakes.

Cook for a minute until fragrant.

Pour in the tomatoes and the stock.

Bring to a simmer and cook for a few minutes while you prepare the gnocchi.

Bring a large saucepan of salted water to the boil.

Cook the gnocchi according to package instructions then drain.

Add gnocchi to the pan of sauce along with the mushrooms, sausage, basil, and spinach.

Mix well and taste to adjust the seasoning.

Preheat the oven to 220˚C degrees.

Scatter the top of the saucepan with mozzarella and then Parmesan.

Bake for 10-15 minutes until the cheese is golden and bubbling.

Serve hot out of the pan with a crisp green side salad and enjoy.

