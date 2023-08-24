RECIPE: Transform your leftover stir-fry into a flavourful omelette!

Eggs have long been a remarkable staple in our kitchens, known for their versatility and culinary magic. Whether enjoyed sunny-side up for breakfast, incorporated into a hearty lunch salad, or folded into a mouthwatering omelette, eggs effortlessly win over our hearts and taste buds. Let's dive into a tantalising omelette recipe that epitomises their delicious potential, courtesy of The South African Poultry Association.

Puffy omelette with stir-fry Last night’s stir-fry makes a delicious omelette filling today. Using water instead of milk in the omelette will create a puffier omelette as the water turns to steam creating a light and airy omelette. Serves 1

Preparation time: 10 minutes Cooking time: 15 minutes Total Time; 25 minutes

Ingredients: 2 large eggs, separated 1 tablespoon (15ml) water

1 pinch fine salt 1 pinch cornstarch 1 cup stir-fry veggies, or filling of your choice

Sweet chilli sauce to serve Method: Step1

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Have a medium-size nonstick frying pan ready, preferably with heat-resistant handles or you can use a double layer of aluminium foil and wrap the handles well. Grease the frying pan well with nonstick spray or butter. Step 2 Separate the egg yolks and whites. To the yolks, add the water and using an electric beater, beat until thick and pale in colour. Wash the beaters well before continuing with the egg whites.

Step 3 In a separate clean bowl beat the egg whites with a pinch of salt until soft peaks form, Add the pinch of cornstarch and continue beating until the whites are stiff but not dry. Gently fold the yolk mixture into the whites, carefully incorporating using a figure of eight movements. Step 4

Pour the fluffy omelette mixture into the moderately hot frying pan and level the surface gently. Cook over low heat on the stove until puffy and lightly browned on the bottom, about 5 minutes. Step 5 Transfer the frying pan to the oven and continue cooking for a further 6 - 8 minutes or until a knife inserted in the centre comes out clean, It should be just set, don’t overcook as it will become dry and tough.

Step 6 Whilst the omelette is cooking, reheat the stir fry veggies. Step 7