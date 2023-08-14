Recipes by our favourite culinary icons this Women’s Month

Over the years, a number of talented women have contributed to Independent Media’s Lifestyle platform. In honour of Women’s Month – and the other 364 days a year – we have gathered some of our all-time favourite recipes to showcase the work of some of these renowned chefs.

Get your pans and pots out and start cooking! Imifino served with oxtail. Picture: Supplied Imifino served with oxtail by Siphokazi Mdlankomo Ingredients

30ml oil 1kg oxtail 1 onion chopped

4 cloves garlic crushed Sprigs, fresh thyme and rosemary 1x 410g can chopped tomatoes

15ml brown sugar Salt and pepper 300ml red wine

500ml beef stock 500ml water 5ml salt

2 fresh corn off the cob 3 baby marrow chopped 2 handfuls chopped spinach

450g maize meal Method Heat oil in a pot and brown oxtail.

Add onion, garlic, and herbs, and cook for 3 minutes. Add tomatoes, sugar, salt, and pepper and simmer for 5 minutes. Add wine and stock, cover pot, and allow to simmer for 3 hours or until oxtail is tender.

For imifino In a pot pour water and bring to a boil. Add salt, corn, baby marrow, and spinach, and cook for 2 minutes.

Whisk in maize meal, then using a wooden spoon stir until combined. Close the lid and simmer on very low heat for 10-15 minutes stirring occasionally or until cooked. Jenny Morris's ultimate French toast. Picture: Jenny Morris Jenny Morris’s ultimate French toast

Serves: 4 Ingredients Chocolate ganache

250ml cream 200g 70% dark chocolate, coarsely chopped 1 tbs butter, at room temperature

French toast 8 slices of bread 3 – 4 large eggs, beaten

1 tsp honey ¼ tsp ground cardamom Extra butter, for frying

1 tsp oil, for frying Garnish Chocolate ganache

Raspberries Icing sugar, for dusting A few mint leaves

Method Let’s get going with the chocolate ganache. Heat the cream in a small saucepan, and stir in the chocolate till it melts. Remove from the heat and stir in the butter, one small piece at a time, to make sure it is properly incorporated, then whisk till the ganache starts to thicken. Cool and set aside till needed.

Place the eggs, honey, and cardamom into a bowl, and blend together well. Soak the bread in the egg mixture, taking care not to over-soak. Heat some butter with a teaspoon of oil in a non-stick frying pan, and fry the bread till lightly crisp and golden. Drain on paper towels.

To assemble, place French toast onto a plate. Top with ganache and raspberries, garnish with a sprig of mint and finish off with a dusting of icing sugar. Tip: Use large simple-shaped cookie cutters to ring the changes. Place the bread onto a flat surface and cut circles, triangles, hearts, or whatever you fancy, out of the centre of each slice before soaking and frying. East African-style fish curry. Picture: Supplied East African-style fish curry by Dorah Sitole

Serves: 4 Ingredients 45ml oil

500g hake or Cape Whiting steaks 2 red onions, chopped 2 cloves of garlic, crushed

15ml grated ginger 2 chillies, chopped 15ml curry powder

45ml curry paste 10ml turmeric 65g can of tomato paste

4 tomatoes, peeled and chopped 6 curry leaves, optional Salt and pepper to taste

250ml coconut cream Coriander for garnishing Method

Heat oil and brown the fish steaks on each side for about 5 minutes. Remove and keep warm. Add onions, garlic, ginger, and chillies to the pan and sauté until the onions are soft. Add curry powder, curry paste, and turmeric, and cook for 5 minutes.

Add remaining ingredients, except coriander, and simmer gently for 10 minutes. Return fish steaks to the sauce, bring to a boil, and then turn down the heat and simmer gently for 10 to 15 minutes until the fish is cooked. Gently fold through coriander leaves.

Serve with basmati rice. Rice paper rolls. Picture: Supplied Rice paper rolls by Kamini Pather Serves: 6

Ingredients For the rice paper rolls and filling 8 rice paper wraps

4 bulbs pak choi, thinly sliced 3 small carrots, sliced on the diagonal A thumb-sized piece of ginger cut into matchsticks

2 zucchini, thinly sliced 1 chilli, deseeded and chopped 2 tbs black sesame seeds

1 lime, to serve For the fish option 100g white fish, sushi grade is preferable

2 limes Salt and pepper 1 tbs chopped fresh coriander

For the chicken option 8 strips of chicken breast 1 clove garlic, crushed

Olive oil Salt and pepper to taste For the tofu option

4 cured strips of super firm tofu 1 tbs black bean paste Olive oil

For the dipping sauce 3 matchsticks of ginger 3 tbs Kikkoman Ponzu citrus-infused soya sauce

1 tbs chopped fresh coriander Method In a deep plate or saucepan, rehydrate the rice paper wraps by covering them with water. Allow to sit in water for 5-8 minutes until fully translucent.

Season the chicken. Add the crushed garlic, drizzle with olive oil, and place onto a hot griddle pan. Cook through until tender and golden. Pour the black bean paste over the tofu, drizzle with olive oil, and cook on a hot griddle pan. Slice the fish into 5mm slices. Squeeze over the lime juice, season with salt and pepper, and a few coriander leaves. Now allow this ceviche to sit for 20 minutes to cook through and “cure”.

To make the dipping sauce, dice 3 matchsticks of ginger, top with citrus-infused soy and a few coriander leaves. Prepare the pak choi, carrots, and any other veggies you wish to incorporate. To assemble your wraps, carefully place a rice paper wrap onto a flat surface. Fill with any combination of fish, tofu, chicken, and veggies of your choice. Sprinkle with black sesame seeds and the chopped chilli if you feel like a bit more spice.