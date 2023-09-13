RECIPES: Flavourful dishes to try this Heritage Month

There is no better way to bring South Africans together than through food. Our cuisine tells the story of our diversity and rich heritage. Every dish has a unique story and origin which contributes to our distinctive culture.

In honour of Heritage Month, below are a few recipes that you can try at home. Grilled chicken skewers. Picture: Supplied Grilled chicken skewers Serves: 4

Ingredients Chicken skewers 700g chicken thigh fillets, rinsed

4 tbs the Original Louisiana hot sauce Salt and pepper, to taste 1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp crushed garlic 1 tbs mayonnaise Hot sauce butter

80g butter, softened ½ tsp crushed garlic 3 tbs the Original Louisiana hot sauce

Method In a bowl, add the chicken and all the ingredients for the chicken skewers and mix to combine. Assemble the chicken on skewers and air-fry or grill in the oven at 200ºC until the chicken is roasted and cooked through.

To make hot sauce butter, add all the ingredients to a small bowl and mix until fully combined. When removing the chicken skewers from the air fryer, immediately brush the hot sauce butter all over each chicken skewer so it melts and fully coats the chicken. Serve immediately.

Recipe by Saadiyah Hendricks from Sadies Bubble of Yum. Shisanyama. Picture: Supplied Shisanyama Serves: 4

Ingredients 2½ cups of water ½ tbs salt plus extra

2½ cups braai pap 12 chicken wings 2 tbs shisanyama or BBQ spice

Juice of 1 lemon Sunflower oil, for frying 4 eggs

Pepper 410g tin chakalaka, heated Parsley, for garnish (optional)

Method For the braaipap, bring 2 cups of the water and salt to a boil in a three-litre flat-bottomed cast iron potjie, over medium-hot coals. Pour all the braaipap into the water, making a heap in the middle. Do not stir! Cover with a lid. Scrape away almost all of the coals from underneath the potjie for the braaipap to steam at a very low heat, for about 45 minutes or until cooked. Remove the lid after 20 minutes and scrape the braaipap with the handle of a wooden spoon until it resembles a crumbly porridge. Add remaining ½ cup water. Cover and continue cooking.

When you’re done scraping the braaipap, start with the chicken. Season the chicken with the spice and cook over medium-hot coals for about 20 minutes, turning often until cooked. Sprinkle it with lemon juice while cooking. Heat a splash of oil in a small cast iron frying pan on medium-high. Break in the eggs and fry for about 3 minutes for soft or until cooked to your liking. Season with extra salt and pepper.

Top the braaipap with the chakalaka and serve with the chicken wings and eggs. Garnish with parsley, if you like. Recipe by the South African Poultry Association. Steak sandwich. Picture: Supplied Steak sandwich

Ingredients 600g steak (rump is recommended) 1 x handful of rocket

1 x red pepper 1 x green pepper 1 x small onion

2 x tbs mayonnaise 1 x tbs of the Original Louisiana hot sauce (add more if desired) A pinch of salt and pepper

1 x tsp of chives 2 x baguette rolls Method

Pat dry the rump steak, season with salt and pepper, and fry on high heat for 3 minutes on each side and set aside. In the same pan fry sliced onion, peppers, and cherry tomatoes till soft then season with salt and pepper. In a bowl mix mayonnaise and Louisiana hot sauce and add a teaspoon of chives.

Slice the baguette into half and toast for 2 minutes. Starting with the bottom part of the baguette, add the sauce mixture, rocket, cooked peppers and tomatoes, steak slices, more sauce mixture, and top off with caramelised onions. Close the sandwich with the top part of the baguette and enjoy.