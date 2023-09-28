RECIPES: Heart healthy dishes for World Heart Day

September is Heart Awareness Month, and September 29 is World Heart Day. The day is aimed at promoting preventative steps and changes in lifestyle to avoid cardiovascular events and diseases, such as heart attack, stroke, heart failure, and related conditions.

In honour of this day, the team at Lucky Star and the Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa thought it would be a perfect opportunity to share some delicious recipes with those who have heart disease or are at risk of developing heart disease. Georgia's waterblommetjie bake. Picture: Supplied Georgia's waterblommetjie bake Serves: 4

Ingredients Pie 30ml cooking oil

1 medium onion, chopped 1 garlic clove, finely chopped 1 can (410g) waterblommetjies

¼ cup vegetable stock 2 tsp tomato paste 1 tsp lemon juice

Filling 2 tins (120g) Lucky Star sardines in vegetable oil 500g potatoes

60ml milk 1 tbsp butter Nutmeg to taste

¼ cup cheddar cheese, grated Salt and pepper to taste Method

Pie Preheat the oven to 180°C. In a medium saucepan, fry the onion and garlic in the heated oil until soft. Add small quantities of the waterblommetjies at a time and brown.

Add the remaining ingredients and season well with salt and pepper. Allow to simmer for about 5 minutes. Cover and set aside. Filling

Boil the potatoes in salted water until soft and cooked. Remove the skins and mash. Add the milk, butter, and nutmeg, and add salt and pepper to taste. Spoon the pie filling into a prepared oven dish and place the sardines on top of the waterblommetjie mixture.

Spread the potato mixture evenly on top of the sardine mixture and top with grated cheese. Bake for 30 minutes or until the topping is just brown. Serve with a salad. Chef Tash's samp middlecut risotto. Picture: Supplied Chef Tash's samp middlecut risotto

Serves: 4-6 Ingredients Quiche

600g samp 1.5l water 1.5l vegetable stock

2 tbsp virgin oil 1 medium onion, chopped 250g mushrooms, cut in quarters

2 cans (400g) Lucky Star middlecut 1 cup fresh cream 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1 tbsp thyme 1 tbsp dill or fennel 1 tbsp orange zest or juice (optional)

2 tbsp butter 100g Parmesan cheese or any hard cheese Salt and pepper to taste

Method Soak the samp in 1 litre of water for at least 2 hours, or preferably overnight. Drain the water and rinse with the remaining 500ml water, rubbing the samp between flat palms while removing the kernel coating.

In a deep, heavy-based pot, pour in samp cover with 1-litre vegetable stock, and bring to a boil. Lower the heat to medium and cook samp till al dente, topping up with stock and stirring occasionally until all the stock has been fully absorbed. In a medium saucepan over medium heat, add oil and fry the onion for 5 minutes. Add the mushrooms, garlic, salt, pepper, and orange zest, and cook for a further 3 minutes, then add to the fish together with the cream and simmer for a further 5 minutes, while stirring occasionally.