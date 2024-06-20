RECIPES: Vegetarian dinners to fill you up this winter

WINTER is here and cold weather calls for warm, comforting recipes to cosy up on a chilled week night dinner.
Whether you are looking for a complete reset with vegetarian recipes or looking for some inspiration to incorporate more veggies into your life, these delicious, and super satisfying recipes, courtesy of the team at Granny Mouse Country House & Spa, are a great place to start.
Chickpea curry with coconut rice
Serves: 4
INGREDIENTS
1 onion, peeled and quartered
1 garlic, cloves
2cm fresh ginger, peeled
1 – 2 red chillies, deseeded
10 fresh coriander stems
30ml peanut or sunflower oil
2.5ml freshly ground black pepper
2.5ml turmeric
12ml ground cumin
5ml ground coriander
1 tin coconut milk
2 medium potatoes, peeled and chopped
2 tins chickpeas, drained and rinsed
2 tomatoes, sliced into thin wedges
1 punnet mangetout
30ml light soy sauce
Tamarind paste
40ml fresh coriander, chopped
Coconut shavings, to serve
Jasmine rice, cooked, to serve
METHOD
Place the onion, garlic, ginger, chilli and coriander stems into a food processor and blend until it forms a smooth paste.
Heat the oil over medium heat and fry the paste for three minutes or until it starts to turn golden. Add the spices and fry until fragrant.
Add the coconut milk a little at a time.
Add the potatoes, chickpeas, and tomatoes and simmer for 15 minutes, or until the potatoes are cooked. Stir every few minutes to prevent the food from burning.
Add the mangetout, soy sauce and tamarind paste to taste. Simmer for three minutes, then stir in the coriander.
Mix the fresh coconut shavings into the hot jasmine rice and serve with the curry.
Roast cauliflower with stuffing
Serves: 6-8
INGREDIENTS
250g breadcrumbs
2 heads cauliflower
Olive oil, for drizzling
Sea salt, to taste
White pepper, to taste
100g hazelnuts
8 fresh bay leaves
2 tbs olive oil
Lemon zest, for serving
For the brown butter-and-lemon sauce
2 lemons, juiced
250g cold butter, cubed
Salt, to taste
METHOD
Preheat the oven to 180°C. Sprinkle the breadcrumbs onto a baking tray, place the cauliflower on top, then drizzle with olive oil and season.
Cover with foil and roast for 35 minutes. Remove the foil, then stick in the cauliflower with the hazelnuts and bay leaves. Roast at 200°C until golden brown.
Meanwhile, make the sauce. Place the lemon juice in a saucepan and reduce until syrupy over medium heat. Remove from the heat and slowly whisk in the butter until the sauce is thick, then season with salt.
Serve the roast cauliflower and breadcrumbs topped with the lemon butter sauce and lemon zest.
Tips: Cook the cauliflower in the air-fryer at 180°C until tender and caramelised, about 10–15 minutes. You could use olive oil instead of butter for the sauce. Grate over hard cheese if you like.