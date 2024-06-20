RECIPES: Vegetarian dinners to fill you up this winter

WINTER is here and cold weather calls for warm, comforting recipes to cosy up on a chilled week night dinner. Whether you are looking for a complete reset with vegetarian recipes or looking for some inspiration to incorporate more veggies into your life, these delicious, and super satisfying recipes, courtesy of the team at Granny Mouse Country House & Spa, are a great place to start.

Chickpea curry with coconut rice. Picture: Supplied Chickpea curry with coconut rice Serves: 4 INGREDIENTS

1 onion, peeled and quartered 1 garlic, cloves 2cm fresh ginger, peeled

1 – 2 red chillies, deseeded 10 fresh coriander stems 30ml peanut or sunflower oil

2.5ml freshly ground black pepper 2.5ml turmeric 12ml ground cumin

5ml ground coriander 1 tin coconut milk 2 medium potatoes, peeled and chopped

2 tins chickpeas, drained and rinsed 2 tomatoes, sliced into thin wedges 1 punnet mangetout

30ml light soy sauce Tamarind paste 40ml fresh coriander, chopped

Coconut shavings, to serve Jasmine rice, cooked, to serve METHOD

Place the onion, garlic, ginger, chilli and coriander stems into a food processor and blend until it forms a smooth paste. Heat the oil over medium heat and fry the paste for three minutes or until it starts to turn golden. Add the spices and fry until fragrant. Add the coconut milk a little at a time.

Add the potatoes, chickpeas, and tomatoes and simmer for 15 minutes, or until the potatoes are cooked. Stir every few minutes to prevent the food from burning. Add the mangetout, soy sauce and tamarind paste to taste. Simmer for three minutes, then stir in the coriander. Mix the fresh coconut shavings into the hot jasmine rice and serve with the curry.

Roast cauliflower with stuffing. Picture: Supplied Roast cauliflower with stuffing Serves: 6-8 INGREDIENTS

250g breadcrumbs 2 heads cauliflower Olive oil, for drizzling

Sea salt, to taste White pepper, to taste 100g hazelnuts

8 fresh bay leaves 2 tbs olive oil Lemon zest, for serving

For the brown butter-and-lemon sauce 2 lemons, juiced 250g cold butter, cubed

Salt, to taste METHOD Preheat the oven to 180°C. Sprinkle the breadcrumbs onto a baking tray, place the cauliflower on top, then drizzle with olive oil and season.

Cover with foil and roast for 35 minutes. Remove the foil, then stick in the cauliflower with the hazelnuts and bay leaves. Roast at 200°C until golden brown. Meanwhile, make the sauce. Place the lemon juice in a saucepan and reduce until syrupy over medium heat. Remove from the heat and slowly whisk in the butter until the sauce is thick, then season with salt. Serve the roast cauliflower and breadcrumbs topped with the lemon butter sauce and lemon zest.