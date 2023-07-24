Rich Mnisi partners with H&M to make his brand more accessible

South African designer Rich Mnisi is bagging massive collaborations like Infinity Stones. Not so long ago, he dropped a collection with Adidas. Now, he’s secured another bag with H&M.

The Joburg-based designer has partnered with the Swedish company to release a street-style collection of relaxed and oversized fits. Styles come in six seasonal colours, an autumnal palette made of warm shades of brown, orange, and beige, and black and grey mélange. Rich Mnisi is one of the most loved local brands. However, not everyone can afford his designs. So, to make it accessible to everyone, Mnisi is partnering with H&M. The new Rich Mnisi x H&M collection. Mnisi explained: “The reason we took the opportunity to collaborate with H&M was to extend the accessibility of our designs to more people who have been so vocally supportive of me and my team, and the work we do with this brand.

“I am so grateful for everything we have and the people who have helped us make that happen, and this collection with H&M helps us show love to them.” In the past few years, we’ve seen the Rich Mnisi brand grow immensely. The designer who doesn’t box himself made sure that his brand was worn by everyday people, irrespective of their gender. And seeing males open up to the idea of rocking his stylish corset proves how influential he is

“What inspired me for this collection is my growth as a designer and the journey I’ve been on with my team and everyone who loves this brand. “Life and work move so fast that it’s hard to stop and celebrate where we’ve been sometimes, so this partnership with H&M has been a way for us to do just that - celebrating our day one’s,” he said. Denetric Malope for Rich Mnisi x H&M. The Rich Mnisi x H&M collaboration is not a first for a South African designer. In 2019, the Swedish company partnered with womenswear designer Palesa Mokubung.