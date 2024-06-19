Rihanna announced as the new face of Dior J’adore

Rihanna is in her element, securing the bag. If she’s not working on her brand, she’s partnering with other brands, making sure she maintains her billionaire status. On Tuesday, Rihanna was announced as the new face of Dior J’adore fragrances, taking over from South African-born Charlize Theron, who has held the spot for 20 years.

The multi-award-winning musician took to Instagram to reveal the big secret to her 151 million followers. Rihanna for Dior. Picture: Instagram “The scent, that I have known and loved for so long, means so much to women,” Rihanna told “Women’s Wear Daily”. “I am especially looking forward to joining this adventure and contributing to it through my world, my story, my roots, as well as my creativity and my own femininity.”

Dior also expressed how delighted it is to be working with this phenomenal woman to represent its brand. “Parfums Christian Dior is truly delighted to welcome icon Rihanna, whose wide-ranging talents, remarkable beauty and universal appeal now embody the world of J’adore. J’adore has been present for women all over the world. “It is the perfume of a powerful, liberated and independent woman, which resonates with Rihanna’s personal story, one she has made her own, wearing it as an emblem of audacity and seduction.”