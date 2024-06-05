Rihanna launches new haircare line

American singer and business mogul Rihanna has expanded her Fenty brand by launching a haircare line.
Taking to social media, she announced the release of Fenty Hair, a range of hair products that caters for all, including children.
“A new family is moving in! #fentyhair is pullin' up, and it’s time to finally have the hair experience you’ve been waiting for.
“You know how much switching my hair up matters to me. I’ve had almost every texture, colour, length, from weaves to braids to natural - so I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need!
“It’s time to play and get stronger by the style,” she wrote.
While her fans are happy for her, South Africans couldn’t help but bring in some humour.
They highlighted that she missed an opportunity to call the new hairline “Moriri”, which means “hair” in Sesotho.
“What a missed opportunity to call it MoRiRi,” commented @charleezzy_.
Moriri rhymes with her nickname, Riri.
However, not everyone shared her excitement. Some said she was trying to overshadow Beyoncé, who recently launched a haircare line, Cécred.
“Rihanna this is weird I’m sorry. Beyoncé just released a hair care line, it’s not selling, but why not let it be?? You’re always trying to ruin her business. It’s really giving you want her man 🤷♂️ idk [I don’t know],” commented @HoIIandMedia.
Meanwhile, Rihanna’s fans have given up on waiting for new music.