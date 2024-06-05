Rihanna launches new haircare line

Taking to social media, she announced the release of Fenty Hair, a range of hair products that caters for all, including children.

“A new family is moving in! #fentyhair is pullin' up, and it’s time to finally have the hair experience you’ve been waiting for.

“You know how much switching my hair up matters to me. I’ve had almost every texture, colour, length, from weaves to braids to natural - so I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need!

“It’s time to play and get stronger by the style,” she wrote.