Rihanna triggers fans with a provocative T-shirt

Rihanna has been the talk of the town lately following the launch of her new haircare line, Fenty Hair. Besides the hair, she raised eyebrows when she was captured wearing a T-shirt that had the following written on it: “I’m Retired. This Is As Dressed Up As I Get”.

That T-shirt may have been like any other graphic clothing item but since she’s an artist, her fans thought it could be a statement regarding her music. “This woman is a billionaire with two babies and a n*gga she loves, she ain't never coming back,” commented @lou_m_cypher. However, that may not be the case. Least we forget that Rihanna is a fashion icon, and she used that T-shirt so that people wouldn’t bother her by asking why she is not overly dressed up like she used to.

As a mother of two, sometimes she wants to be comfortable and super casual, and that’s okay. She also addressed the provocative T-shirt issue at the Fenty Hair launch, saying that her fans must not be easily triggered. “People got triggered with that ‘retired’ word. They were like ‘we’re never getting an album now’,” she said and then giggled a bit. “Clearly, I’m here, clocked in.”