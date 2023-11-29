During the holiday season, scores of visitors head to Cape Town to visit one of the most iconic places in South Africa, Robben Island. Over the past few months the island had been experiencing water challenges and visitors had to be turned away.

The CEO of the Robben Island Museum, Abigail Thulare, reported that water scarcity remained a challenge on the island and that water had to be ferried from the mainland every two weeks, which had cost implications that the museum now has to absorb, and this led to some tours being cancelled. However on Tuesday, November 28, Thulare announced that Robben Island Museum is once again able to accommodate visitors. “Water supply infrastructure is under control and the museum is ready to welcome scores of visitors to the island this holiday,” she said.

The Portfolio Committee on Public Works revisited the island to confirm that the museum is no longer reliant on water being ferried in. “Three of the 11 boreholes were brought online and are currently generating up to 1 000 litres of water every hour to service the island,“ read a statement sent to media. Sabelo Madlala, the museum’s environmental manager said: “For now, we are using the water strictly for non-potable applications, but tests are underway to assess the viability of producing potable water on the island.

Currently the island is being prepared to host the Robben Island Museum Memorial Run. This year the event commemorates 60 years since both Nelson Mandela and Robert Sobukwe were sentenced to Robben Island. "We are excited to be hosting the Memorial Run in partnership with Western Province Athletics and the SABC on December 2. This event supports our initiatives to repurpose our infrastructure to respond to various needs within the business and leisure tourism space, as well as in the heritage and conservation arenas,” said Thulare.