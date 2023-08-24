Rugby World Cup warm-ups: Here are tips and tricks for the perfect braai

If you cannot be at the stadium, what is the next best option? Gather mates together for a mega rugby stream session at home. Almost everyone loves a good barbecue, but South Africans take the classic BBQ to a whole new level with the braai. More than just a barbecue, the braai is practically a national sport.

South Africans absolutely adore a braai and for them, the weekend usually means one thing: the aroma of grilling meats wafting from backyards across the country, while friends and family gather together for a good time. Still, do not go thinking that the braai is only found in South Africa. This mouth-watering barbequing technique is also found in other African countries like Botswana, Namibia, Malawi, Swaziland, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Lesotho. Below, “Ultimate Braai Master” 2014 winner Stephen Mandes shares the perfect tips on how to prepare the best braai.

Picture: Pexels/Franseco Paggiaro Prepare the meat Spice the meat or chicken for more or less two hours before you get the fire going, it allows the flavours to soak into the meat and enhances the taste all around. Spice vs marinade

Keep it traditional – some salt, pepper, garlic, paprika, and fresh herbs are all it takes, and the taste will be something to remember. Quality meat really needs no marinade or spice, salt and pepper will do the trick and the taste is out of this world. The braai area

Open-fire braais trump gas braais hands down, it adds to the meat’s depth and flavour and enhances the taste. So get the fire going, make the whisky on ice and throw in a cold beer or two to build the gees. Serving You have to choose a proudly South African accompaniment to go with your meat – mielie pap (not too dry, nice, and soft), carrot and apricot salad, curry noodles and potato salad are all goodies.