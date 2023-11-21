SA amapiano star Kamo Mphela collaborates with Maybelline New York

South African amapiano star Kamo Mphela is having a moment in the spotlight and is expanding her brand outside of music. The musician is venturing into the beauty space following her partnership with Maybelline New York. Mphela took to social media to announce that she is now the face of the global brand’s new “SuperStay Showdown” collection.

The collection’s lipstick range is currently available in Sub-Saharan Africa and was launched at “Rocking The Daisies” last weekend. Meanwhile, Mphela’s “SuperStay Showdown” collection is available in 16 shades. And while amapiano star’s fan’s celebrated her new make-up range, some took to X to crack jokes about her “many faces.” This included @thandoIwethu who wrote: “Real question, what does Kamo look like? I’m scared that one day I’ll look in the mirror, and she’ll be on the other side.”

Another X user, @MarieLastrassi, said: “Oh yes, now they can use any one of her many faces 🥰😍😍😍”. Despite the jokes at Mphela’s expense, she is one of a growing number of South African personalities that are collaborating with international beauty brands. In September 2023, social media influencer Kefilwe Mabote partnered with Yardley London SA as the face of the “Gorgeous at Dusk” fragrance.