SA Chefs Association release new song ‘Singabapheki’ just in time for International Chefs Day

The South African Chefs Association has released a new track called “Singabapheki”, loosely translated as “We Are Cooks”, just in time for International Chefs Day. Each year on October 20, International Chefs Day is celebrated. This day was created by Chef Dr Bill Gallagher in 2004. This special day provides an opportunity to celebrate this noble profession.

There are many ways to participate in International Chefs Day. Usually, chefs from all over the world host events to promote the profession, hold culinary competitions, and communicate with people about healthy eating through presentations. And to celebrate this year, the SA Chefs Association launched a song for chefs. Written and performed by 28-year-old Ngasii Katushabe, the song is a 21st-century tune that resonates with chefs of all ages, from all walks of life.

Katushabe who is from Cala, a small town in the Eastern Cape holds a Master's degree from Nelson Mandela University for his research paper on the SA genre "gqom" as a black urban youth identity. He has worked on multiple songs with DJ and producer Prince Kaybee. Commenting on the inspiration behind the song, he said: "When I was 8, my mother taught me how to bake. She began with her super fluffy banana-infused muffins that I believe my grandmother used to make.

“I actually wrote this into the song as a personal touch with the line ‘Mama’s famous muffins’. “The care with which she floats about the kitchen and how that very light, sweet, and yet also hearty spirit translates into her confections was something I knew needed to be expressed in the tune.” “I see South Africa as a beautiful market full of food stands upon food stands with the most incredible dishes you’ve yet to taste. It was admittedly quite the task to fit in as many of the ideas I wished to.

“Merging English, isiXhosa, Afrikaans, and Sesotho was new territory for me and had me excited to explore merging even more of our gorgeous linguistic identities into more songs super soon. “After it all, I hope this ode to the chefs, cooks, and cooking enthusiasts alike further connects the colours of our glorious nation,” he added. Singer and songwriter Ngasii Katushabe. Picture: Supplied Pieter Malan of the SA Chefs Association said: “The South African culinary industry has a diverse and rich history, with many great chefs from all over the world having contributed to and shaped the industry over the decades.

“Today, the directors and regional management of the association are 100% South African. “Our rich culinary history and the diverse influences of our rainbow nation make the South African chef fraternity unique in the world, and, as a fellowship of chefs, we can be proud of what we’ve achieved. Singabapheki is more than a song – it is an anthem that unites us as a fellowship and a community.