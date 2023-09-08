Not all children take to books easily. Learning to read is one of the most important skills children need to master in the first few years of school – but it doesn’t always come easily. While some kids struggle with the fundamentals of reading, others have difficulty with fluency and comprehension.

But what if parents knew that their speech could help their baby learn? Would they change the way they talk? In a 2018 study conducted by the Institute for Learning & Brain Sciences at the University of Washington, researchers found that babies whose parents used a technique called "parentese", babbled more and produced more words by 14 months old than infants whose parents did not use this technique. Parentese involves using grammatical speech, real words, elongated vowels, and exaggerated tones when speaking directly to the child.

In South Africa, the situation is even more concerning. Around 82% of Grade 4 learners in the country struggle to read for meaning in any language. By the end of Grade 1, about 60% of learners have not learnt most of the alphabet, and even by the end of Grade 2, more than 30% still struggle with these letters. While baby talk is beneficial, it's important to strike a balance between baby talk and adult-directed speech. This exposes children to different language registers and helps them transition to more formal language as they grow older.

Several factors contribute to reading and comprehension difficulties among Grade 1-4 students in South Africa. Many learners come from homes where English is not the first language. When English is introduced as the medium of instruction in Grade 1, students may face linguistic challenges that impact their reading and comprehension abilities. Additionally, research shows that a weak foundation in early literacy skills, such as phonemic awareness and vocabulary development, can hinder reading and comprehension.

According to the GroundUp 2023 Reading Panel Background Report, literacy levels in South Africa have worsened due to learning losses caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. It estimates that achieving the government's 2030 literacy goals for Grade 4 students may now take 86 years. To reach the 2030 goal, the report suggests fundamental reforms in teacher recruitment, training, certification, support, and evaluation, as well as significant changes in education financing and school resources. On International Literacy Day, celebrated on September 8, the global community was reminded of the crucial role literacy plays in building a sustainable society.

While the focus is on South Africa, where the fight for literacy is a pressing concern, it's important to recognise that this is not an isolated issue. The World Literacy Foundation estimates that over 750 million adults worldwide lack basic literacy skills, according to UNESCO. In South Africa, the absence of a National Reading Plan and a dated “National Reading Strategy” from 2008, has placed the responsibility of improving literacy levels largely on non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

These organisations, often funded by international entities and corporations, have taken the lead in addressing the literacy crisis among young people. ECDs play a crucial role in nurturing a love for reading and teaching basic literacy skills. One success story in this field is the Ikhwezi Lomso ECD Centre in Kariega, Eastern Cape. Originally established by Volkswagen Group South Africa in 2010 as a centre for Grade R learners, it evolved into a Montessori ECD centre in 2017, catering to children aged three and above.

Ikhwezi Lomso focuses on promoting functional literacy in the first 10 years of a child's life, recognising that ECD is the foundation for future success. “ECD is where it starts; it’s the building block to succeeding in life, better jobs and actually finishing matric,” said principal Dominic Swartz, of the Ikhwezi Lomso Centre. The Montessori approach adopted by Ikhwezi Lomso, encourages self-directed activity, hands-on learning, and collaborative play. Children have the freedom to make creative choices in their learning, while teachers provide age-appropriate activities to guide their development.

This approach fosters independence and targets early reading skills. Ikhwezi Lomso has also become a training centre for Montessori teachers, producing qualified educators who spread the message of literacy to other ECD centres. Volkswagen's commitment to improving literacy extends to the VW Legacy Literacy Programme. This partnership between the Nal'ibali National Reading Campaign, the Rhodes University Centre for Social Development and Funda Wande, focuses on sending literacy ambassadors into classrooms in the Eastern Cape. These ambassadors work closely with teachers to enhance literacy instruction at the foundation phase level, providing one-on-one support to learners and cultivating a love for reading, particularly in IsiXhosa.

The Legacy Literacy Programme has made significant strides, reaching 10 primary schools in Kariega and collaborating with five literacy centres. With over 50 trained teachers, the programme has witnessed a 66% and 49% improvement in reading benchmarks among Grade 1 and 2 learners, respectively. The literacy centres, staffed by dedicated literacy ambassadors from the local community, offer individual attention to young learners, promoting a passion for books.

Additionally, the programme has distributed nearly 2.8 million Nal’ibali reading supplements to schools, reading clubs, and the public through local newspapers and post offices. This initiative ensures that more learners in the area achieve functional literacy by Grade 4. “There’s nothing we can teach in any subject without literacy. If our kids can’t grasp literacy in the foundation phase, we have children who won’t understand what is happening,” said Ntlemeza Primary School principal Andile Fumani. Nonkqubela Maliza, director of Corporate and Government Affairs at Volkswagen South Africa, has highlighted the primary goal of the VW Legacy Literacy interventions. This is to ensure that every child in their community becomes proficient in reading and writing by the age of 10.