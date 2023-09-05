SA Fashion Week unlocks A/W24

Spring season is not just about the flowers blossoming and an opportunity to enjoy warm weather after being in the cold for months, it’s also the time to unlock the next fashion trends. When we enter spring, most designers usually participate in fashion shows to reveal their collections for the next season.

South African Fashion Week, one of the most celebrated fashion shows in Africa, returns to the Mall of Africa for Autumn/Winter 2024 collections. Born in New York, one of the most fashionable cities in the world, Cruz gets to name one of the shows this year and has decided on “The Cruz Collective”. This coming season, designers who will be part of the Cruz Collective include Michael Ludwig Studio and Fikile Zamgcino Sokhulu and new addition Ephymol.

“Fashion is about more than clothing. Fashion is about attitude, it creates cultures. Cruz was born from the spirit of New York, so we rally behind all in the pursuit of success as we explore the new age of luxury,” said Maisha Mamabolo. The Cruz Collective designers have a task to create elegant collections that resonate with the brand. “We posed a challenge to the designers this year to bring our iconic silhouette to life with bespoke garments that illustrate how our talented designers see the revitalised range. Their interpretation of selected Cruz variants is much anticipated, and their continued success in the global fashion industry is why we are proud to stand alongside the next generation of designers in South Africa’s fashion industry and to play a role in enabling their journey,” said Mamabolo.