SA Fashion Weeks calls on designers to enter ladieswear competition

The competition never stops. South African Fashion Week has opened entries for its Mr Price New Talent Search, a competition open to ladies wear designers whose businesses are based in South Africa, with brands that are under 10 years old. Designers who are applying have to make sure that their portfolio is based on 2024 trends, must consist of sustainable garments and use eco-friendly fabrics that can be up-cycled.

Should you meet the requirements, you will then make it to the semi-finals, where you will meet the judges. Finalists will get to showcase at SA Fashion Week and the Mr Price New Talent Search winner will walk away with a R50 000 cash prize and will also: • Design and produce a limited-edition range with Mr Price which will be sold online and in selected stores.

• Participate in the Mr Price Head Office mentorship programme in which they will experience and learn from the various departments at Mr Price from merchandising to marketing. • Be part of the 2024 New Talent Search show one year later, valued at R12 500. • Receive one free stand at the SAFW Designer Pop-Up, valued at R6 000.