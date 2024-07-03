SA teen fashion designer to showcase at Japan Kids Fashion Week

South African teen designer Enhle Gebashe of Enhle Babes Couture is taking her brand to new heights as she has been invited to showcase internationally. The award-winning designer, who launched her brand when she was 10 years old, will be showcasing at Japan Kids Fashion Week in August.

Taking to Instagram, Gebashe shared how excited she is to be taking her vibrant designs to Japan, and that she wants to take her peers with her, hence she has opened casting for models between the ages of 4-16 to walk on her show. “One of the countries with the most interesting and high-end street style, Japan @japankidsfashionweek has invited Enhle Babes Couture to showcase on their platform. We need fresh faces to represent Enhle Babes Couture in Japan. “If you think you have what it takes, DM us now!! This platform is a high-end platform with 3-sided LED 300cm X 400cm screens, the stage is 1600cm X 16000comX 60cm. It is massive!!!

“Japan is known for its high-end couture street style, which inspires me so much,” she wrote. The closing date to apply to be one of Gebashe’s models is July 25. Enhle Gebashe (seated) with some models. Picture: Instagram. In other news, Gebashe recently had a show at the Pandora Showcase, where she unveiled her “Halalisani Shandu” collection dedicated to her grandfather.