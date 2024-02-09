SA TikToker goes viral for making clothes out of shopping bags

When it comes to raw talent, South Africa is blessed. And thanks to social media, most of these talented people can now share their work with people all over the world. A TikToker, who goes by @ricollinart_official, continues to amaze people with his talent.

Ricollin is a self-taught artist who not only draws magnificent art pieces but makes clothes as well. What makes him stand out is that he uses lipstick, coffee, food colouring and other household products to draw stunning art pieces. And when it comes to fashion, he uses shopping bags to make wearable clothes because he’s all about sustainability.

For example, in late 2023, he made a T-shirt using Pick n Pay and Woolworths shopping bags. It didn't end there – he also hand-painted the T-shirt for an edgy look. And since he had never used a sewing machine before, he stitched the whole T-shirt by hand. His followers were impressed by his skills.