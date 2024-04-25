Salmon and noodle broth recipe that is cosy and comforting

To me, there is nothing more soul-warming than a bowl of brothy soup on cold nights - especially when feeling under the weather. So very healing. Not only are broth-based dishes comforting and nourishing, but they are also very healing and hydrating to the body.

What is broth? The broth is a culinary enhancer that provides flavour in a liquid form, made by simmering the meat in water. It is well-seasoned and maintains a relatively thin and liquid consistency. It is significantly thinner and more flavourful than stock. Being a meat-based liquid, broth is typically made from beef, chicken or fish. However, it is not uncommon to find vegetable broth.

Because of its thin consistency and flavour, you can use broth for many culinary applications. It can be sipped on its own and is often used as a remedy for illnesses such as the flu or the common cold. Chefs will also use broth in place of water to enhance the flavour of their dishes, such as using broth to boil pasta and steam vegetables. Bone broth is not new but it has become increasingly popular in recent years. Many swear by drinking the thick, savoury liquid because of the health benefits.

“Broth is believed to help relieve joint pain and osteoarthritis, detoxify the liver, aid in wound healing, prevent ageing skin, support digestive health, balance hormones, increase energy, strengthen bones, improve quality of sleep, alleviate symptoms from certain autoimmune conditions, and boost immune function,” said dietitian Kelly Scholtz. Asked if it is okay to consume broth. Scholtz said: “Depending on how it is used and what is added to it, broth consumption may have positive or negative effects on health. “For someone with high blood pressure, it might not be healthy if it includes too much salt, for example. Otherwise, consuming bone broth as part of a balanced diet shouldn't pose any risks.”

Courtesy of chef Imtiyaaz Hart, here is a salmon and noodle broth recipe that you can try at home. Salmon and noodle broth. Picture: Supplied Salmon and noodle broth Ingredients

1 tbsp olive oil 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped Chillies of choice

¼ tsp ginger powder ½ tbsp honey 1 tbsp soy sauce

½ tbsp cornstarch 1½ litres of vegetable stock 250g noodles of choice

200g cabbage 200g zucchini Salmon fillet (cooked and cut into portions of your choice)

1 lime 10g fresh coriander Salt & pepper, to taste

Method Heat the olive oil, then gently fry the garlic and chillies until softened. Add the ginger, honey, soy sauce, cornstarch and stock. Bring to a boil, add the noodles and vegetables, season slightly for taste and cook until the noodles and vegetables are done.