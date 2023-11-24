Sardine Day: How to make the most of the delicious and nutritious fish

Today is National Sardine Day and it is an occasion to celebrate the nutritious fish, which is also affordable and delicious. While we might be most familiar with sardines packed in cans, some enjoy fresh sardines grilled.

This small fish can also be pickled and smoked, too. And when canned, they can be packed in water, olive or tomato sauce. With Sardine Day, which is commemorated on November 24, we provide answers on how to enjoy the popular fish dish. While many might be most familiar with sardines packed in cans, some enjoy fresh sardines grilled. Picture: Pexels Karen Laårk Boshoff. Make a salad

If you have a favourite salad recipe, swop out the protein for sardines. Add a few capers, sun-dried tomatoes and a drop of mayonnaise as these will go well with fishy fish. Make an easy sandwich We have all been there before ‒ it is Sunday night, you are hungry, and you have got nothing in the house. Before you order online for the third time this week, consider searching through your cupboards.

There is a good chance you will find some canned sardines lurking under the peas and cream of mushroom soup. Consider whipping up a simple, savoury, sardine-based sandwich. Make a dip

Mash together sardines, mayonnaise, chopped parsley, capers, lemon zest, lemon juice, salt and pepper to taste. You can add cream cheese or mayonnaise to give them a more creamy consistency. I love adding mustard, too. Serve with crackers and chips. Upgrade your avocado toast

I really like the brininess of canned sardines. They have a salty, fermented flavour to them that can be used in a variety of ways. They are also a great alternative protein option for avocado toast -served on sourdough and topped with an over-easy egg with heirloom tomato slices and a drizzle of oil. Add to other dishes