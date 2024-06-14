Sardine run: Here’s how to eat sardines – and really enjoy them

I know many people who don’t like sardines simply because they have never had them, don’t like the idea of them or have been unfortunate to eat badly prepared ones. Many people don’t know that sardines are full of flavour, economical and meaty, and make for a quick and easy meal option.

Making things more interesting for KwaZulu-Natal locals is the sardine run. The annual event is finally here and soon the south of Durban’s shores will be filled with sparkly goodness – the sardines. When is the sardine run? It traditionally takes place in winter, during June and July, but as with any natural phenomenon, there are many factors that can influence the start and end dates.

On the KZN South Coast, it is believed that when the aloes are in full bloom, the annual sardine run is on its way. If you are one of the people who will be on the run for sardines or one of those trying out a sardine dish, here are seven incredibly delicious ways to eat sardines: Make sushi. Picture: Pexels/Cottonbro Studio Make a sardine sushi roll

Place a half piece of nori on a sushi mat (shiny side down) and add a layer of seasoned sushi rice. Layer thin strips of sardines packed in water, avocado and cucumber sticks. Squeeze lemon over and roll it. Cut into six to eight pieces and top with a drizzle of spicy mayo, black sesame seeds and chopped cilantro. Make sardine paste

You can make sardine paste by blending sardines, sun-dried tomatoes, mayonnaise, spring onions and lemon juice. The paste can be used as a dip or spread and be enjoyed on bread, crackers or cucumber slices. Sardines on toast Breakfast sardines are the new egg. Avocado toast with sardines, fresh dill, spring onion, a sprinkle of sea salt and chilli flakes sounds pretty tasty, doesn’t it?

Sardines on dark rye toast with cream cheese and onions is a prettier version of a smoked salmon bagel. Topping them with pickled or marinated onions is also an option. You can also add roasted tomatoes, boiled eggs, gherkins and olives. Picture: Pexels/Farhad Greek salad with sardines

The salad feels more like a snack plate. To make it, toss some blocks of feta, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, olives, peppers and sardines on a plate and call it either lunch or dinner. Make sardine fish cakes Did you know that sardines also work well in fish cakes? Mash them with a fork and add them to pre-cooked potatoes or sweet potatoes, season, add a little flour or egg, and shape.