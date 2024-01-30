SA’s finest designers worked their magic at the World Sports Betting Cape Town MET

This past weekend, horse racing lovers and fashion fanatics attended the highly anticipated World Sports Betting Cape Town MET held at the Mother City. We all know that most horse racing events include fashion and attendees all dress to the nines. And to give fashionistas something to enjoy as they take a break from the horses, South Africa’s finest designers put on a splendid fashion show.

Craig Port, Gavin Rajah, Thula Sindi, Ephymol, Stephen Van Eeden, Ezokhetho, Imprint and Sipho Mbuto showcased their “Cape Splendour” collections at the Hollywoodbets Kenilworth. Sipho Mbutho. Picture: Supplied. Port’s collection featured whimsical dresses in bright summer colours like yellow and blue. Ephymol went for a black-and-white collection with various patterns, including scotch. Imprint. Picture: Supplied. Ezekhetho featured bold prints, with pink taking centre stage. Imprint had a range of stunning prints, including floral on the flowing dresses and exotic capes.

Ezokhetho. Picture: Supplied. Mbutho went for neutral tones while Van Eeden focused on shades of green. Rajah had stunning, multifunctional, bright dresses, and not only did he showcase them, but his garments were also on display. “The MET has led the pack in terms of what fashion is. It has always been about refined craftsmanship. It also has a historical precedent for supporting fashion in the country and is an event that has developed fashion and young fashion designers,” said Rajah.