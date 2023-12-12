Shifting priorities: Children and young people embrace holiday experiences over material gifts

In today's fast-paced world, children and young people are increasingly showing a preference for experiences over material gifts. Instead of asking for the latest toys or gadgets, they are more interested in creating memories through holiday experiences. So what could be driving this shift in priorities?

According to a recent survey conducted by ChildTrends, 72% of children and young people expressed a strong desire for holiday experiences over traditional gifts. This indicates a significant shift in the way they perceive the value of gifts. The question is, why are they leaning more towards experiences? One contributing factor is the desire for excitement and adventure. Children and young people are naturally drawn to new and thrilling experiences. Whether it's a holiday trip to a beach resort, an outdoor adventure, or a cultural exploration, the anticipation and thrill of these experiences are often more appealing than receiving material possessions.

Moreover, experiences provide an opportunity for both personal growth and bonding with family and friends. Child experts cite that children and young people often crave meaningful connections and quality time with loved ones. Holiday experiences offer them the chance to create lasting memories with their families, thereby strengthening their emotional bonds.

Another important aspect is the educational and developmental value of holiday experiences. Young people are increasingly aware of the benefits of exploring new places, learning about different cultures, and gaining exposure to diverse environments. Holiday experiences offer children and young people the opportunity to learn about the world around them in a hands-on and immersive way. This can have a profound impact on their curiosity, empathy, and overall understanding of the world. A study by YouthResearch revealed that 79% of young people expressed a desire to learn about new cultures and traditions through holiday experiences, reflecting their growing interest in educational and enriching activities.

Furthermore, the rise of social media and digital platforms has played a significant role in shaping the preferences of children and young people. The desire to capture and share experiences on social media has become a driving force behind their inclination towards holiday experiences. Katie Lewis, a social media researcher, puts it in a manner which I believe is quite relatable in the current media landscape: "Platforms like Instagram and TikTok have created a culture of 'FOMO' (Fear of Missing Out), where young people feel the pressure to showcase their experiences and adventures online.

“As a result, the allure of sharing memorable holiday moments with their peers has become a powerful motivator.“ DigitalKids found that 84% of young people stated that the opportunity to post about their holiday experiences on social media influenced their preference for experiences over gifts. But what are kids looking for on these getaways? Shaun Lamont, managing director of First Group Hotels and Resorts, shares some “pearls of wisdom” based on his dual roles as a father and hospitality industry veteran:

Fun activities Are you struggling to keep your kids entertained during the holidays? It can be a challenge, but at resorts, there are plenty of activities specially designed for kids, tweens, and teens to keep them entertained. Besides, these resorts have all sorts of fun things to do, like mini-golf, pool tables, volleyball, and even bowling. There's something for everyone, so your kids are sure to have a blast!

Quality time Believe it or not, kids don't always want to be glued to screens. Many of them just want to have a great time with their families, especially during a holiday. From the little ones to the teenagers, they would much rather have fun with you, whether it's playing sports, swimming, playing games or exploring the outdoors together.

Discovering new adventures Kids are naturally curious, and they love exploring new places and trying new things. Whether it's going on a nature walk, discovering a cool cave, or collecting seashells at the beach, adding some new and exciting activities to your holiday plans will make it even more enjoyable for the whole family. Go with the flow

Holidays are all about breaking from your usual routine and just enjoying the moment. Let your kids stay up a little later for a movie night, be more flexible with meal times and let each child have a say in choosing activities. This will make the holiday more fun and memorable for them. Food, food and food

Being on holiday or at home (i.e. not at school) seems to magically increase their appetites. One of the ways to manage this on holiday is to book self-catering accommodation and stock up on groceries for easy meals. Opt for big brunches and suppers, stock up on lots of snacks, fruit and 2-minute noodles and don’t forget to indulge the kids with some of their favourite treats! As the adage goes, “It's not just about the destination; it's about the journey,” and the moments created along the way. We all want to remember the adventures, the laughter, and the experiences shared with our loved ones.