The acclaimed South African musician has announced that she is launching her hair line, “Sho and the Stars”.

This comes after she this week posted a video on X, showing her sparkling braids and users encouraged her to start a hair range.

For years, little girls have copied Madjozi’s colourful braids and this December, they’ll be rocking sparkling braids from the musician’s range.

So in the interest of coming to some sort of peace, I am launching my hair line starting with #SparkleBraids for December ✨🫶🏽💖 pic.twitter.com/HiU1yJWm9S — It’s Sho time (@ShoMadjozi) November 23, 2023

