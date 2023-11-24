The people have spoken and Sho Madjozi ha listened.
The acclaimed South African musician has announced that she is launching her hair line, “Sho and the Stars”.
This comes after she this week posted a video on X, showing her sparkling braids and users encouraged her to start a hair range.
For years, little girls have copied Madjozi’s colourful braids and this December, they’ll be rocking sparkling braids from the musician’s range.
“As many of you know, there has been tension between me and the parents for quite a few years now. So in the interest of coming to some sort of peace, I am launching my hair line, starting with #SparkleBraids for December,” said the award-winning musician.
“On a serious note, thank you for supporting and pushing me. It’s wonderful to see the extent you will go to make your little ones happy. Personally, I love them and they make my life brighter.”
Her fans are thrilled that Madjozi has finally tapped into the hair industry.
“What an incredible marketing roll-out. I smiled throughout this thread and I now want to buy hairpiece for the daughter I don’t have who hasn’t even asked for this hairstyle who can I speak to about having a 5-year-old baby girl by December”? commented @sibumabena.
Parents are demanding more - they also want dolls and other accessories.
Here are more reactions from happy parents:
