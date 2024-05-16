Should we be eating maize meal porridge or not? Dietitian shares why we should embrace the maize dish and grain

There is a debate going on X on whether we should be eating maize meal porridge or not. The debate was sparked by @Qokani after making a statement that we should not be consuming this classic African breakfast.

Posting a bowl of maize meal porridge, she wrote in the caption, “IF YOU CAN, please stop eating this. Never give it to your sick family members unless you no longer love them”. I grew up eating this every single morning. Was a healthy kid and still good now. Still eat it when I visit home. Whats wrong with the meal? https://t.co/a3N1uaFEWI — Boity Thulo (@Boity) April 16, 2024 Many users were shocked by the news. Although asked why people should stay away from it, she did not reveal the reason but tasked people to do their own research. Some users commented that this is because there are “healthier” options to maize like sorghum while others noted that the debate was pointless because both sorghum and maize are grains and slightly differ in nutritional value but both are important in one’s diet.

Should we be eating maize meal porridge or not? We caught up with dietitian and nutrition expert Mbali Mapholi who outlined why people should embrace the dish and grain. Pap. File image Nutritional benefits Maize meal in South Africa is fortified with essential nutrients such as iron, folic acid, and vitamin A, which are important for overall health and can help address nutrient deficiencies, especially in populations where access to diverse foods is limited.

In particular, it is often consumed as a breakfast staple, for example, maize-meal soft porridge, offering a sustained release of energy throughout the morning. Additionally, maize meal is a good source of carbohydrates, providing energy for daily activities. Versatility

Maize meal is a versatile ingredient that can be used to create a variety of dishes beyond porridge, including pap, soft porridge, crumbled maize-meal porridge (uphuthu), or mealie meal bread. This versatility allows for culinary creativity and the incorporation of other nutritious ingredients like vegetables, legumes, and lean proteins to enhance the nutritional profile of meals. Cultural significance and loved staple

Maize meal holds significant cultural value in many communities, particularly in SA and other parts of Africa. It is a beloved staple food that is deeply ingrained in culinary traditions and social gatherings. Consuming maize-meal-based dishes is not only about nourishment but also about preserving cultural heritage, fostering a sense of community, and passing down traditions from generation to generation. Affordability and accessibility

Maize meal is often more affordable and accessible than other grains or cereal products, making it a staple food for many households, especially in regions where maize is a primary crop. Its widespread availability ensures that people from all socio-economic backgrounds can access a nutritious and filling source of sustenance. But because of its cultural significance, people who have or who do not have money still love and enjoy maize-meal porridge.