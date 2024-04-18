Should we be eating maize meal porridge or not? X users weigh in

Maize meal is a staple in many homes in South Africa. Whether you have it as uphuthu, umphokoqo, stiff or wet pap or porridge, it is the main source of starch in the country. When we talk of maize meal porridge it is one of my favourite traditional breakfasts.

Every morning, when I was young I recall my older sister pacing up and down in our kitchen, dishing out bowls of creamy mealie porridge. She would stir in a little more milk and sugar, and occasionally, a cube of unsalted butter into the porridge, hot from the pot. I used to also enjoy my porridge with peanut butter or with the now-discontinued concentrated juice Brookes Oro Crush.

A quintessential South African breakfast, this particular dish is made from milled white maize and enjoyed across demographics. If it is not prepared as a slow-cooked sweet porridge, then maize meal flour is stirred with water until stiff and crumbly and eaten as a starch with savoury meals. Just earlier this week, I woke up craving isidudu (as we call it in isiXhosa). Making it reminded me more of home and my upbringing. But I was shocked to know that we should not be consuming it according to one X user @Qokani.

I was not the only one who this was news too, many others were also shocked and questioned the user as to why we should not be eating maize meal porridge. Even television presenter Boity Thulo questioned her, saying, “I grew up eating this every single morning. Was a healthy kid and still good now. Still eat it when I visit home. What's wrong with the meal?” I grew up eating this every single morning. Was a healthy kid and still good now. Still eat it when I visit home. Whats wrong with the meal? https://t.co/a3N1uaFEWI — Boity Thulo (@Boity) April 16, 2024 @thulz45 commented: “But you always tell us to stop eating food but never elaborate why. Ncono sidle amaphepha once (rather we eat papers).”

@Qokani responded: “Do your own research.” @TheRuinedMan wrote: “Another pointless maize vs sorghum debate. Both are grains & slightly differ in nutritional value but both are important in your diet. In central Africa, they mix the two to make porridge.” @DaveLaurids commented: “Our bodies are as different as our tastes and opinions! Especially when it comes to food, I recommend taking an individual look at your body e.g. with a comprehensive genetic test.