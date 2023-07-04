Should you keep ketchup in the fridge? Popular ketchup company sparks debate on social media

To refrigerate or not to refrigerate? That is the question. Ketchup manufacturer Heinz attempted to settle the debate about where customers should keep their ketchup by tweeting the company’s thoughts on the matter, causing social media users to weigh in.

The online discussion began last week when Heinz UK tweeted “FYI: Ketchup. goes. in. the. Fridge!” The company then followed up with a poll asking people where they keep their ketchup. At the time of publication, nearly 63% of respondents said they keep the condiment in the fridge while the rest said it in the cupboard. FYI: Ketchup. goes. in. the. fridge!!! — Heinz (@HeinzUK) June 27, 2023 Users were quick to comment on the brand’s recommended storage spot. One user commented: “No it doesn’t. You stick to production and I’ll deal with consumption.”

Another user said: “If it was meant to be in the fridge, they’d put it there at supermarkets.” One adamant user told the Heinz UK Twitter account: “Never, ever has it gone in my fridge, nor anybody else’s.” Heinz responded by simply saying: “It does and they do. Case (fridge) closed.” In 2017, Heinz responded to a similar situation that started on Twitter surrounding the hot-button issue of ketchup storage.

“Because of its natural acidity, Heinz Ketchup is shelf-stable,” the brand said. This explains why the product is not found in the refrigerated section of your grocery store. However, the brand maintained that consumers should “refrigerate after opening to maintain product quality”. In the past, even stars like Cardi B voiced their opinion on the best way to store ketchup. In 2019, Cardi B tweeted out her opinion, saying: “People who put their ketchup in the fridge are not to be trusted.”