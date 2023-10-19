Shudufhadzo Musida launches swimwear range

Shudufhadzo Musida, Miss South Africa 2020, is working hard to ensure her name is not forgotten from the history of the most impactful beauty titleholders. It’s been three years since she moved from the throne but she continues to work tirelessly to strengthen her brand.

Musida announced the launch of her limited edition swimwear range titled, “Imbe”. “Imbe”, short for “Imbelani”, means to sing and praise in Venda and was inspired by her Venda roots. “Proud to announce a labour of love made by women for women. For a limited time only, IMBE’s first swimwear collection will be available in @WOOLWORTHS_SA Sandton, Gateway, Menyln, Canal Walk and V&A Waterfront stores,” wrote Musida on her social media accounts.

The first collection of “Imbe” drops today and her fans are so happy for her because she’s always loved swimwear, so it makes sense for her to launch something like this. “I like it when celebs do things that make sense. A swimwear line from Shudu makes a lot of sense,” commented @MillaMahogany. What makes it better is that Musida gets to model for her brand, a double win for her.

“Imbe” was first introduced at Miss South Africa’s “Crown Chasers” in August when the contestants had to do a photo-shoot in Mauritius. They all wore “Imbe” swimwear, and a few months later, it is now available to the public. View this post on Instagram A post shared by I M B E (@imbeswim) Musida also announced the launch of her second book “I am excited to introduce my new book, ‘I am Shudu, Finding my Voice, Knowing my Strength’, which explores themes of bullying, identity, bravery, forgiveness, displaced families and the bond of friendships.