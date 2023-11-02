Signs of food allergy symptoms you should never ignore

Food allergies are a growing food safety and public health concern that affect a number of people. Food allergies are formed when your body sends out chemicals to protect itself against a certain element. Exposure to certain types of food may trigger this reaction in your body and according to health professionals, you will experience anaphylactic shock or rashes.

Most people always confuse food allergies with food intolerance. Ashley Butler Lobb, a nutrition and wellness expert at Dis-Chem, notes that the difference between a food allergy, food sensitivity, and food intolerance is how the body responds to these and the reason behind the response. “In contrast to food intolerance and sensitivity, which are more frequently the result of digestive issues, a food allergy is a reaction that is brought on by the immune system.

“The inability to metabolise or digest particular foods is a characteristic of food intolerance. One of the most typical examples is lactose intolerance, said Lobb. We did some research and, below, we cover some of the common signs of food allergies that you should never ignore. It might seem like you are coming down with a cold, but sneezing, a runny nose, and nasal congestion that seems to come on after eating a certain food could signal a food allergy. Picture: Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio Sneezing and congestion

It might seem like you are coming down with a cold, but sneezing, a runny nose, and nasal congestion that seems to come on after eating a certain food could signal a food allergy. The reason is simple: Histamine (a chemical your immune system releases) is being released in your respiratory tract. Your tongue might also swell, or you might notice a metallic taste in your mouth. Dizziness

Dizziness can be the result of exposure to an allergenic food. If you feel slightly dizzy after eating an omelette, or quiche, and later notice a feeling of light-headedness, bordering on unconsciousness, you should seek help immediately. Dizziness can be the result of exposure to an allergenic food. Picture: Pexels/Karolina Grabwoska Tightness in your chest If you experience difficulty in swallowing food during a meal and your chest also feels tight, this is eosinophilic esophagitis (inflammation of the oesophagus), according to experts.