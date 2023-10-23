Sinchui wins the SA Fashion Week Mr Price Scouting Menswear competition

On Saturday, October 21, the Mall of Africa was buzzing as it hosted the last day of South African Fashion Week Autumn Winter 24 collections. Fashion enthusiasts, the media, fashion critics and the general public were dressed to the nines to watch designers showcase their collections.

All eyes were on the Mr Price Scouting Menswear Competition finalists as most were making their SA Fashion Week debut. When Sinchui took to the runway after Nhlanhla Masemola, it was obvious that she was going to win. Her collection was so unique and eye-catching. A stunning outfit from Sinchui AW24. While all the other finalists did exceptionally well, Robyn Agulhas, the founder of Sinchui, wowed the judges with her bright street-style collection inspired by her football father.

“My range is ‘Football’, it was bold colours streetwear and love. My inspiration was that my dad played professional football but never got to make a career out of it. “I played girl’s football, so that was the inspiration but it was more the mental tightness of it because I saw the community where my dad was from, and it really took them out of the circumstances they faced,” she said. Classy look from Sinchui AW24. On winning the competition, she still couldn’t believe it but was grateful to have showcased at SA Fashion Week and looked forward to working with Mr Price.