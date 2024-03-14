Siwela Masoga reveals secret behind her success as she raises a glass to a decade in the wine industry

2024 marks 10 years since biotechnologist, winemaker, and owner of Siwela Wines, Siwela Masoga, ventured into the wine industry. Taking to social media, Masoga celebrated the milestone and revealed the secret of what had kept her going all these years.

“Ten years ago, my wine journey began with an internship in Stellenbosch. A dream to make my own wines, I immersed myself in winemaking and quality control. Today, I’m proud to say that dream has become a reality.” “Ten years in the wine industry has taught me the power of persistence and patience. My journey has been filled with successes that came from a blend of innovation and consistency. “To all the dreamers out there, persistence is key to transforming your aspirations into reality,” she wrote.

Born in Soweto and raised in Limpopo, Masoga developed a passion for wine while studying biotechnology at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. After her studies, she got into the industry by joining one of the wineries in Stellenbosch, working in production, which was followed by working in quality development at one of the biggest wine and spirit producers in Africa. Masoga continued her studies and completed various courses, such as Introduction to Wine, Wine Certificate, Diploma Wine, Garagiste Winemaking, and UCT Business of Wine.

Unlike many wine professionals, she did not grow up in a wine region or a winemaking family. As a winemaker, she is always experimenting with new techniques and approaches to winemaking, and always looking for ways to improve the quality of her wines. Above all, she is driven by her passion for creating wines that are a true expression of the land and the people who work with them.

“When I make wine I look for accessibility and quality. It is important that I produce wine that is easy to drink, enjoyable, and of the highest quality for my customers,” she said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siwela ™ Sweetness Masoga (@siwelamasoga_) As a black woman making strides in the wine industry, she continues to ensure the growing success of locally made wines and this has been evident from her newly released sparkling and Cap Classique wines – the 2023 Pinotage Rosé Sparkling Wine, the 2022 Chardonnay MCC, the 2023 Sauvignon Blanc Sparkling Wine and the 2022 Pinotage Rosé MCC which won gold at the 2023 Gilbert & Gaillard International Awards. Advising young women who want to pursue a career in wine, Masoga noted that one should find a mentor.