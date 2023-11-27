Skin experts reveals top superfoods for clear and healthy skin

We all desire radiant and glowing skin, and the secret to achieving it may lie in the foods we eat. Consuming adequate nutrients nourishes our bodies and also serves specific functions, especially when it comes to our skin.

Eating the right foods can work wonders for your skin, helping you achieve a glowing complexion and increasing collagen production. These include incorporating water-rich foods; antioxidant-packed berries and greens; healthy fats from avocados and nuts. There are also benefits to consuming collagen-boosting citrus fruits and bell peppers; skin-loving salmon, and some dark chocolate.

Sozo Aesthetic Clinic’s aesthetic doctors have provided a guide on what to eat to boost your glow from within. Oily fish for hydration Omega-3 fatty acids found in oily fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines are known for their anti-inflammatory properties, benefiting our skin, the clinic said.

“Salmon is not only a delicious and versatile fish but also a skin-loving superfood,” they added. “It is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which help maintain skin health and reduce inflammation. Omega-3 fatty acids also support the production of collagen, promoting a youthful complexion.” They explained that celebrities like Mariah Carey, Kate Middleton, and Victoria Beckham swear by salmon for its omega-3 fatty acids and anti-ageing benefits.

Water-rich foods Hydration is key to maintaining healthy skin, the clinic insisted, added that drinking an adequate amount of water throughout the day helps keep our skin hydrated and supple. “However, consuming water-rich foods offers dual benefits for hydration and overall health.”

They explained that fruits and vegetables with high water content provide hydration while delivering essential nutrients, vitamins, and antioxidants. “Cucumber, iceberg lettuce, celery, watermelon, broccoli, spinach, apricot, pomegranate, and avocado are excellent examples.” Ageless skin with antioxidants

Certain nutrients contribute to slowing down signs of ageing and promoting skin health, the aesthetic doctors said. “Antioxidants are superheroes for our skin as they help combat free radicals, which can damage our skin cells and contribute to premature ageing.” The clinic added that healthy fats, protein sources, and antioxidant-rich foods are key.

“Dark leafy greens, green tea, lemon, turmeric, and dark chocolate are known for their potential anti-ageing properties.” Meanwhile, berries, such as blueberries and strawberries, are packed with antioxidants that help protect our skin from environmental stressors. “Dark leafy greens like spinach and kale are also rich in antioxidants, promoting a healthy complexion,” the aesthetic doctors said.

Foods to avoid for acne For acne-prone skin, dietary choices play a significant role in managing breakouts, the clinic warned. They added that high-glycemic foods, sugary snacks, refined carbohydrates, and dairy products can trigger increased oil production.

“While chocolate and greasy foods don’t directly cause acne, they can exacerbate existing conditions.” The clinic suggested avoiding dairy products, sugary drinks, fast food, chocolate, and foods with a high glycemic index. Top 5 skin superfoods

Nuts Healthy fats are essential for maintaining skin elasticity and a youthful appearance, the aesthetic doctors said. They explained that avocados are a great source of healthy fats, as well as vitamin E, which helps nourish the skin.

“Nuts, such as almonds and walnuts, are also rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which can reduce inflammation and keep our skin looking vibrant.” Meanwhile ,almonds, walnuts, and pistachios are nutrient-rich and beneficial for the skin. Brazil nuts, high in selenium, can help clear skin and decrease acne breakouts. Green juice

A blend of various green vegetables and fruits, green juice is packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, the aesthetic doctors explained. Ginger With its anti-inflammatory effects, ginger can soothe and calm the skin. Incorporate ginger into your diet through recipes, ginger tea, or adding it to smoothies.

Carrots Rich in vitamin A, carrots aid in cell turnover and prevent dryness. “The viral trend of raw carrot salad showcases the benefits of carrots for skin health,” the clinic said.

Collagen boosting foods The aesthetic doctors explained that collagen is a protein that gives our skin its structure and elasticity. And as we age, collagen production naturally decreases, leading to wrinkles and sagging skin.

“However, certain foods can help boost collagen production.” They include citrus fruits like oranges and grapefruits are high in vitamin C, which is essential for collagen synthesis. Meanwhile, cell peppers, particularly the red and yellow varieties, are also rich in vitamin C and can support collagen production.