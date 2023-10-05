Skincare routine for a radiant summer skin glow

As the sun shines brighter and the temperature rises, our skin requires extra care and attention during the summer months. A proper skincare routine becomes crucial not only to maintain our skin's overall health but also to keep our natural glow intact. Before diving into a skincare routine, it is essential to determine your skin type. There are five main skin types: normal, oily, dry, combination, and sensitive.

Understanding your skin type will help you select the appropriate products and create a routine tailored specifically for you. Cleansing your face is the first step towards maintaining healthy skin. In the summer, our skin tends to accumulate more dirt, sweat, and excess oil, making it important to cleanse thoroughly. Opt for a gentle cleanser that suits your skin type to remove impurities without stripping away essential moisture.

Exfoliating your skin regularly helps to remove dead skin cells, unclog pores, and improve cell turnover. Choose a gentle exfoliator, preferably containing fruit enzymes or mild acids, to avoid irritation. A weekly exfoliation session will leave your skin feeling refreshed and ready to absorb the benefits of other skincare products. Hydration is key during the summer months when the heat can easily dehydrate our skin. Look for lightweight yet hydrating moisturisers or serums that are easily absorbed and don't clog pores.

Hyaluronic acid is an excellent ingredient for locking in moisture and keeping your skin plump and supple. The most important step in any summer skincare routine is the application of sunscreen. Protecting your skin from harmful UV rays can prevent premature ageing, and sunburns, and reduce the risk of skin cancer. Opt for a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 or higher, and make sure to reapply every two hours when exposed to the sun.

Why taking steps is vital Taking care of your skin during the summer is vital to protect it from the sun's damaging effects, maintain hydration, and achieve that healthy summer glow. A consistent skincare routine will help address specific concerns, prevent breakouts, and keep your skin vibrant and youthful.

“Retinol is a gold standard skincare ingredient and can address multiple concerns such as hyperpigmentation, fine lines and wrinkles and skin texture,” explains Ruan Winter, marketing manager for local skincare brand Vitaderm. With spring signifying renewal and rejuvenation, one ingredient that can truly work magic on your skin during this season is retinol. Winter shares some insights below as to why spring is the ideal season to incorporate retinol into your routine. Winter can be tough on our skin, leaving it dry, flaky, and red. But incorporating retinol, With its amazing exfoliating and rejuvenating properties, retinol can undo the damage caused by winter, leaving you with refreshed and revitalised skin just in time for spring, said Winter.

As we prepare for the sun-soaked days of summer, incorporating retinol into our skincare routine becomes even more important. This mighty ingredient helps us achieve a smoother and more even complexion, making sunscreen and makeup application a breeze. Imagine the ease and effectiveness of your daily beauty routine when your skin is already prepped and primed. “Long-term benefits – Consistency is key with retinol, and starting in spring allows you to build a routine that you can maintain throughout the year. Over time, retinol can provide cumulative benefits, such as reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.