Social media users worried about the absence of rumali roti from restaurant menus

Rumali roti, one of the most delicious of bread rotis, always makes the gravy tastier with its soft texture. If you are not familiar with this type of bread, it is a thin Indian flatbread made with plain flour or maida (a white flour from the Indian subcontinent made from wheat).

The recipe is known for its handkerchief-like texture. It is mainly served with creamy and tasty North Indian gravy for lunch or dinner. A lesser-known fact about this roti is that it is also known as manda. The Hindi word rumal or roomal means “handkerchief” in English. Since, a rumali roti is a thin, soft flatbread that can be folded like a handkerchief, these rotis are very aptly named.

This variety of roti is also one of the most popular flatbreads served in almost any and every Indian restaurant worldwide. You can enjoy rumali roti hot with any North Indian lentil-based or gravy dish like dhal or paneer butter masala. For non-vegetarians, there is no limit to what you can pair these amazing rotis with. If you are from India, chances are you have tried this flatbread at least once in your life. The popular dish has been a long-standing favourite for many foodies for decades.

However, a recent tweet has sparked concern about the diminishing presence of this roti on restaurant menus. @harikrishnan_91 wrote: “Rumali Roti vanishing from menus is a crisis that isn't spoken about enough." Rumali Roti vanishing from menus is a crisis that isn't spoken about enough. — Hari (@harikrishnan_91) March 5, 2024 The post has been seen more than 490 000 times since it was published, and has been shared widely.

Several X users chimed in with their take on the issue, and some revealed they had struggled to find the roti at many restaurants where they lived. Perhaps the concerning situation arose from its competitors – the tandoori roti and naan. One user wrote: "I specifically look for it when I want to eat Indian food outside, but not many restaurants have it."