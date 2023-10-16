Some of our favourite 2024 bridal collections

Wedding bells are ringing left, right and centre as we know – this time of the year is the wedding season. Simultaneously with the fashion season, bridal gown designers have launched their latest collections. Some of our favourites are Julie Vino Haute Couture and Grace Loves Lace.

Both these brands have just unveiled their newest collections. What we love about the collections is that these are not the traditional busy gowns heavy on the bride – they are lightweight, stylish and trendy. Julie Vino In her 2024 collection, Vino features three signature lines titled Romanzo-Deep Ocean 2024, Julie Vino Haute Couture Amalfi 2024, and Mimosa True Romance 2024.

Each gown is hand crafted with unique fabrics that her team meticulously sources from around the globe. Romanzo-Deep Ocean by Julie Vino. “Julie Vino Haute Couture Amalfi 2024 collection is ideal for the sultry bride who loves opulence. She desires to show off her figure in daring, curve-hugging fabric. “In an ode to old-world glamour, these gowns feature micro-pearl beading, flair sleeves and corsetry with an elegant and sheer draping overtop. These gowns beautifully and elegantly showcase romance in a Julie Vino way,” she said.

A Julie Vino bride. Grace Loves Lace Meanwhile, Grace Loves Lace have unveiled their two newest gowns, Grace and Dahlia, designed based on survey results from thousands of brides. For this collection, founder and creative director of the brand, Megan Ziems, wanted her clients to feel noticed by giving them a voice.

“We wanted to focus more on the data behind some of our most iconic gowns and lean into the valuable feedback provided by our brides. “We took on these responses to create gowns that answers these ‘must-haves’, whilst staying true to our design values,” explained Ziems. “With this tightly curated collection this year, it has allowed us to complement our existing product offering. We are focused on releasing gowns our brides really want and what is right for the market right now.”