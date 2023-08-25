Somizi Mhlongo finally set to launch online childrenswear store

In a few days, media personality Somizi Mhlongo will officially launch his kiddie’s online clothing store, “Sompire Kids”. “Sompire Kids” will focus on trendy children’s clothing.

“The Masked Singer” judge announced on Instagram that in less than 10 days, he’s finally launching the brand. “With nine days to go before the launch of the @sompire_kids online store. I want u to be one of the first to see what we have from our very first range of kiddie’s fashion,” he wrote. The brand will focus on kid’s clothing range from 2-12 years.

He first announced his plans for the brand in January 2022. “It’s been over a year working on this… and I have faith that mamas and papas are gonna (going to) love this #sompirekids launching very soon. “Clothing range for the happiest kids of Africa. For the smartest, most confident, proud, joyful, prettiest and most handsome, tall, short, light, dark, all body types amazing children. More details to follow soon,” he said at the time.

Mhlongo’s fans flooded his comments section, saying they couldn’t wait for the brand to launch. “Wow, I am just a brand new grandma who loves fashion so much. I can’t wait @somizi to grab some nice things for my granddaughter,” commented @nanacalver. Mhlongo is not the first celebrity to launch a kiddie’s brand, and we hope his venture will be sustainable because most don’t last.