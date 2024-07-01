South Africa listed among Top 10 most relaxing accents in the world, according to new study

Imagine conversing with someone whose every word seems to dance, a symphony of sounds that captivates your senses. Whether it's the sultry, melodic flow of a French accent or the soothing, laid-back drawl of an Australian, accents have an almost magical ability to evoke powerful emotional responses.

But what is it about these vocal nuances that make them so undeniably attractive and comforting? Accents, in essence, are more than just variations in speech; they are cultural imprints conveyed through the rhythm, intonation, and pronunciation of words. These unique patterns of speech can instantly transport us to far-off places, stir up memories, and even create a sense of intimacy or intrigue. Depending on the accent, we might feel a rush of excitement, a calming wave of reassurance, or a spark of curiosity.

In a fascinating new study, it turns out that the South African accent is among the top 10 most relaxing accents in the world, with 25% of participants finding it soothing. The research, led by SpaSeekers.com in collaboration with Dr Chris Montgomery, a Senior Lecturer in Dialectology at the University of Sheffield, involved over 1 500 people. They rated various accents based on how relaxing, easy to follow and friendly they sounded.

Below are the world's Top 10 most relaxing accents: 1. Italian 2. Australian

3. French 4. New Zealand 5. Spanish

6. Caribbean 7. South African 8. Indian

9. German 10. Chinese SpaSeekers.com's study shows that the Italian accent, known for its melodic and rhythmic qualities, is the most soothing, with 41% of respondents singing its praises.

Interestingly, the South African accent was celebrated for its richness and distinctive sound, which many find calming. Australians came a close second. Right behind the Italians, 40% of listeners found the Australian accent super relaxing. This accent lacks a strong ‘r’ sound and often ends sentences like questions, making it quite soothing.

So next time you want to unwind, tuning into an Australian podcast might just do the trick. In third place, the elegant French accent was chosen by 38% of people as highly relaxing. Close on its heels, 37% of respondents felt the same way about the New Zealand accent, appreciating its calm vibe. Completing the Top five is the Spanish accent. With its smooth and rhythmic tones, 36% of listeners found it comforting and easy to listen to.

Accents in the UK and the US were studied separately because of the many different regional dialects. In the UK, the warm and friendly Welsh accent came out on top with 38% of votes. Next was the Yorkshire accent, beloved by 36% of listeners, followed closely by the Cornish accent, also at 36%. In North America, the Canadian accent was the most relaxing with 38%. It was followed by the Southern US accent at 29%, and the laid-back Californian accent at 28%.

Montgomery explained: "Many factors influence how relaxing an accent is. This research shows patterns in how we perceive accents, connecting 'relaxing' with 'friendly' or 'easy to understand.' Accents, in essence, are more than just variations in speech; they are cultural imprints conveyed through the rhythm, intonation, and pronunciation of words. Picture: Monstera Production/Pexels "We link accents with the characteristics of the people who speak them. For instance, the ‘received pronunciation’ dialect is often associated with being 'posh' or highly educated, evoking certain feelings. "It’s been rewarding to work with SpaSeekers.com on this study. We know anecdotally that some accents are more relaxing than others, so it’s fascinating to see this quantified.

“It's interesting that Italian is the most relaxing accent, ranking above any UK regional accents, which shows that familiarity isn't always key to relaxation.” Jason Goldberg, the director at SpaSeekers.com, said: “We know that people around the world perceive voices and accents in different ways but, as the experts in all things relaxation, we were really keen to find out if there is any science behind which accents are considered the most relaxing to the human ear. “We were so grateful to work with an expert such as Dr Chris Montgomery to uncover the most relaxing accents around the world - revealing some truly fascinating results, with Italian and Australian accents ranking particularly high!”