South Africa takes the crown for world's most bodacious behinds

South Africa's booties have clinched the title for the world's most bodacious behinds. It may not be better than the country’s alcohol ranking but it’s definitely special. Even Siri couldn't resist chiming in with a rendition of "I love big butts and I cannot lie", giving a virtual high-five to South Africa. Now, some might suggest that it's all down to BBLs, but nah, there's more to our glorious glutes than just surgery.

Some of Mzansi’s women are simply blessed from birth, while others have sweated it out in the gym, sculpting those curves. Sure, you might think the US or Brazil would be leading the pack, what with all the bootylicious content flooding your social feeds. Let’s not even go there with the Kardashians. According to Gitnux, an independent market research platform, South Africans have clinched the top spot by a whopping margin, boasting an average of 105.9cm of booty beauty.

It's wild, right? You'd expect the US or Brazil to be in the mix, what with all the posterior prowess plastered across Instagram. Surprisingly, they are not even in the top three. And hey, let's not forget the obsession with surgery in those parts. The US has been a hotspot for cosmetic surgery procedures, including Brazilian butt lift (BBL). According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the demand for BBLs has been on the rise in recent years, making it one of the fastest-growing cosmetic procedures.

However, due to safety concerns associated with BBLs, there has been increased attention on ensuring safe surgical practices. Brazil is known for its culture of beauty and aesthetic procedures. BBLs are popular in Brazil, and the country has a significant number of plastic surgeons specializing in this procedure. In 2023, @AfricaFactsZone reported on X.: “BBL surgeries are surprisingly on the rise in South Africa, a country with many naturally endowed women. A perfect summer body surgery costs $11,800 (R200,000) in South Africa compared to $4,420 (R75,000) in Turkey. Note: the woman in this picture is natural.”

Note: the woman in this picture is natural. pic.twitter.com/2dCBSbxusF — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) January 11, 2023 Additionally, making it into the top three were Argentina and Sweden at 104.14cm and 103.86cm, respectively. Here's a list of the top 15 countries that Gitnux rated as having the biggest booties, making us, bootylicious:

1. South Africa: 105.9 cm 2. Argentina: 104.14 cm 3. Sweden: 103.86 cm

4. Greece: 103.19 cm 5. Germany: 103.12 cm 6. USA: 102.11 cm

7. Russia: 103.05 cm 8. Italy: 103.05 cm 9. Australia: 102.87 cm

10. Netherlands: 102.24 cm 11. France: 102.24 cm 12. Canada: 102.36 cm