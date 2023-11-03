South African learners turning to vaping as exam stress escalates: Try these stress-relieving techniques instead

With ever-growing numbers of South African learners taking up vaping, there is an urgent need for stronger interventions to address this concerning trend. Limiting access to vaping products is crucial, and both industry stakeholders and parents must take responsibility. Exams can be incredibly stressful for students, and many of us can relate to the pressure associated with them.

Whether it's staying up late to study or anxiously reviewing notes before entering the exam room, the exam period is undeniably demanding, especially for young learners. In this high-pressure academic environment, students often search for ways to cope with the stress that exams bring. While exercising or listening to music are healthy coping strategies, it is alarming to learn that a significant number of students are turning to vaping (such as e-cigarettes and vape pens) as a means of stress relief. Although vaping may appear to offer a quick escape from the overwhelming demands of the classroom, it is crucial to recognize the addictive nature of nicotine vaping and the importance of stricter age restrictions.

According to the CDC, using nicotine during adolescence can be harmful to the developing brain. The brain continues to grow and develop until around the age of 25. Nicotine can negatively affect the parts of the brain responsible for attention, learning, mood, and impulse control. When new memories are formed or new skills are learned, stronger connections between brain cells are created. Young people's brains build these connections faster than adult brains do. Nicotine can disrupt this process of connection formation. According to Asanda Gcoyi, the Chief Executive Officer at the Vapour Products Association of South Africa (VPASA), a recent study by the University of Cape Town Lung Institute on nearly 7 000 students across 12 schools in three provinces revealed concerning statistics.

The study found that 26.5% of Grade 12 learners, 17.4% of Grade 11 learners, 13% of Grade 10 learners and 10.8% of Grade nine learners engaged in vaping. While underage users may view vaping as a way to cope with stress, the real issue lies in the accessibility of vaping products for young people. It is essential to address this problem by implementing stricter age verification processes and regulations to prevent youth from easily obtaining vaping products. Below are few ways to help cope with exam mayhem:

Exercise Engaging in regular physical activity has been shown to reduce stress, improve mood, and enhance cognitive function. Whether it's going for a run, practising yoga, or participating in team sports, exercise can provide a much-needed break from studying and help release tension.

Social support Spending time with friends and family can provide emotional support during stressful periods. Talking about concerns, seeking advice, or simply engaging in enjoyable activities together can help reduce exam-related anxiety. Music therapy

Listening to calming music has been found to have a positive impact on stress reduction. Slow-tempo instrumental music or natural sounds such as waves or rainfall, can promote relaxation and enhance focus. Creative outlets Engaging in creative activities like drawing, painting, playing a musical instrument or writing can serve as a stress-relieving outlet. These activities allow students to express themselves, unwind, and shift their focus away from exam pressures.

Deep breathing exercises Deep breathing techniques, like box breathing or 4-7-8 breathing, can activate the body's relaxation response and help reduce stress. These exercises involve taking slow, deep breaths, holding briefly, and exhaling slowly. Aromatherapy

Certain scents, such as lavender, chamomile, or citrus, have been found to promote relaxation and reduce stress levels. Using essential oils, candles, or other aromatherapy methods can create a calming environment during study breaks. Visualisation and guided imagery Imagining oneself in a peaceful and positive scenario can help alleviate stress. Guided imagery exercises involve visualising relaxing scenes or positive outcomes, this allows you to mentally escape exam-related pressures.