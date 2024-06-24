South African model finishes in the top two at Paris Fashion Week

It’s a wrap from Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025 and there’s been a lot of exciting moments. From Uncle Waffles getting a special invitation to several shows to South African models taking the spotlight, it’s a been an eventful few days for African creatives. South African model Lebo Malope was the star of the show as he walked for prominent brands, including Louis Vuitton, Y3 and Ami. He also opened for Wales Bonner and closed the men’s wear week with Sacai.

As a newcomer model who was taught how to walk the runway by his brother, renowned model Denetric Malope, Lebo is doing amazingly well. When he first arrived in Paris in 2022, Denetric took him under his wing to show him around and now he’s the star of the show. Lebo Malope at Paris Fashion Week. Picture: Instagram. He finished second at this season’s fashion week, having walked 10 shows. He follows Craig Shimirimana from Burundi, who walked 11 shows.

Denetric, now Lebo’s manager, is super proud to see his little brother grow in the industry. He took to X to write: “Lebo Malope finishes fashion week top 2 of the models of SS25 shows. 👏🏾👏🏾 we did it, Joe❤️ we did it again 🫶🏾 thank you all for your love and support always.” The brothers’ supporters were thrilled about their achievements, with many noting that Lebo was lucky to have someone like Denetric guiding him during his modelling career.