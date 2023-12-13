If you are not able to spend Christmas with your loved ones as planned, we have got a number of tips for how to make the day a success. For some, it may be your first time throwing Christmas alone, with all the planning and cooking.

These tips aim to make your Christmas without family and friends as full of comfort and joy as possible. Try out new dishes when you are on your own for the holidays! Throw together an easy breakfast Start the ceremonies with a bang and create a special breakfast. Scrambled eggs and smoked salmon is a classic breakfast that will give proceedings a celebratory feel.

If you are not a fan of either, then please make one of your favourite foods and celebrate yourself for all that you have done and accomplished this year. Take it easy when it comes to the cooking Give yourself permission not to do everything. You are in charge, so allow yourself to take it easy. Get shop-bought stuffing, cranberry sauce, and custard if you wish, no one is judging.

Make some dishes the day before Whether you are cooking for many or just yourself, most chefs agree that it is useful to spread out the cooking so you are not overwhelmed on the day off. You can brine the meat the day before. Be prepared

Just because you are cooking for one does not mean you should spend the entire day slaving away in front of the stove. Most chefs agree that cooking the day before will save you trouble and relieve you from feeling overwhelmed. On your own for the holidays? Make yourself a feast! Avoid the unhealthy pitfalls The truth of the matter is, that it is all too easy to make bad decisions when no one else is there to hold you accountable for your cheeses. I mean choices!

People tend to ditch fruits and vegetables when they are eating for one, so be conscious of what it is you're eating and how much of it. Salads are very easy to scale to a single portion, so if other veggies seem burdensome, fall back on fresh greens. You will feel very proud of yourself. Add your own touch to ready-bought ingredients

There is a reason shops sell Christmas puddings and ready-made hams – so you can buy them at the last minute and then add your own touch. For example, buy individual Christmas puddings but make a wickedly indulgent boozy custard, or grab a good-quality cooked ham, and choose an easy glaze recipe to make it special. Be flexible

Being flexible with the time you eat your dinner means that there is less stress to get everything cooked on time. I recommend thinking about making the mealtime a little later than is traditional, which will help allow you to cook at your own pace. Eating later in the day buys you more time to cook happily at your own pace, rather than feeling like you are pushed for time.