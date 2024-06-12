Spice up your bedroom for special occasions with these stimulating tricks

Every relationship hits those moments when you want to make an occasion extra special, be it celebrating a promotion, marking an anniversary or simply spicing up a date night. For many couples, adding a touch of intimacy can be the perfect ingredient to elevate the celebration. Enter the realm of special occasion sex – a delightful way to deepen your connection and create lasting memories.

First, it's essential to alleviate any pressure you might feel about making the moment perfect. Remember, it's not about achieving perfection; it's about sharing a genuine and intimate experience with your partner. Sex is more than just a routine - it's about fun, connection, and communication with your partner. While sticking to what works is fine, exploring new things in bed can add excitement and deepen your bond. Research published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, shows that couples who try new activities together report higher sexual desire and satisfaction. This sense of novelty can help keep the spark alive in even the happiest relationships.

According to a Well+good addition, certified sex therapist Jacqueline Méndez, there's value in saving sex for special occasions. For some, it adds a sense of sacredness and makes the experience more meaningful. Additionally, for those on the asexuality spectrum, intimacy doesn't always involve sex but can still be fulfilling. So, let go of any unrealistic expectations and simply focus on enjoying each other's company. When it comes to special occasions with our partners, we often think of grand gestures and elaborate plans.

However, some simple yet intimate things can add a spark to these moments, often overlooked but incredibly meaningful. Sex does not have to be routine and boring. Picture: ROMAN ODINTSOV/Pexels One of the most underrated ways to spice up special occasions is through genuine, heartfelt communication. Taking the time to express appreciation, affection, and admiration for your partner can create a deeper connection and set a romantic tone for the celebration. Whether it's a handwritten note, a heartfelt conversation, or a sincere compliment, verbal expressions of love can go a long way in making your partner feel valued and cherished.

To set the mood Men are often stimulated visually, making visual cues an effective way to turn them on. Understanding and catering to these needs can enhance intimacy in relationships. According to a Cosmopolitan read, in the game of love, visuals can be just as titillating as touch, and we’re here to unveil some naughty tricks to ignite the flames of desire in the bedroom.

Picture this: you walk into the dimly lit bedroom, your partner waiting eagerly on the bed. The atmosphere is charged with anticipation, and it’s time to make your move. Sensual silhouettes Turn off the main lights and opt for the soft glow of candles or string lights. Position yourself strategically, allowing your partner to catch tantalising glimpses of your silhouette against the flickering light.

The mysterious play of shadows can be enough to stir up desire and leave them begging for more. Tease with textures Make a statement with what you wear – or don’t wear! Slip into something silky, lacey, or downright risqué. Feeling a bit bold? Why not introduce some fun accessories into the mix?

Sometimes, the most powerful visual cue is your body language. Picture: Dainis Graveris /Pexels Feathers, blindfolds, or even some playful props like a strategically placed scarf can add an element of surprise and anticipation. Use them to create a visual spectacle that teases and tantalises your partner’s imagination. How about some strategically placed accessories or a feather-light fabric that barely conceals but definitely reveals? The contrast of textures against your skin can be a visual feast that will captivate your partner. Dance of desire

Put on your favourite music playlist or create a special one just for the occasion. Move together in a slow, seductive dance that whispers secrets of love and longing. Let your bodies entwine and sway to the rhythm of your hearts, feeling your attraction grow stronger with each beat. Lose yourselves in the music, in each other's eyes, as you revel in the joy of being close and connected. Dance like nobody's watching and let the passion between you burst into a fiery crescendo.

Body language speaks volumes Sometimes, the most powerful visual cue is your body language. Simple gestures like holding hands, cuddling, or sharing a gentle kiss can convey love and affection in a subtle yet powerful way. Physical intimacy doesn't always have to lead to sex; sometimes, it's the non-sexual touch that can be the most meaningful and intimate.