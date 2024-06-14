Spoil dad this Father’s Day with this easy firewater beef rump, with pickled cucumber and carrot salad

Want to show dad - or the father figure in your life - how much you appreciate him? We are here to help with this easy and delicious firewater beef rump, with pickled cucumber and carrot salad recipe by chefs Craig Cormack and Beau du Toit, from Salt restaurant at the Waterford Estate in Stellenbosch. Father’s Day is a perfect day to cook something special, whether you are firing up the grill for a traditional meat-and-veggies feast or simmering a favourite comfort food on the stove, it is important to show off bold flavours, crowd-pleasing ingredients and a bit of indulgence.

It is his day, after all. So go ahead and bookmark this recipe to make dad feel special this Father’s Day. Firewater beef rump, with pickled cucumber and carrot salad. Picture: Supplied Firewater beef rump, with pickled cucumber and carrot salad Yield: 6 portions

Ingredients 2 kg beef rump Firewater marinade and dressing

2 cups dark soy sauce 1 cup soy sauce 1 cup sake

6 tbsp chilli bean paste 2 kg beef rump Cucumber salad

2 cucumbers 500g carrots 1 cup mirin

½ cup sake or apple cider vinegar ¾ cup sugar 8 peppercorns

2 slices ginger BBQ sauce ½ cup oil

1 cup onion sliced ½ cup garlic 1 cup Chinese vinegar

2 tbsp chilli flakes 1 tbsp cumin toasted 2 tins of whole peeled tomato

1 cup of firewater dressing Method Portion the beef rump into 350g pieces and marinade one day in half the marinade mix. Keep the rest of the marinade as dressing and basting for later use.

Cucumber salad Slice the cucumbers in half and take out the seeds. Slice finely and leave in the mixing bowl. Using a peeler, finely shave the carrots and add to cucumbers.

Bring mirin, sake, sugar, peppercorns, and ginger to the boil and dissolve the sugar. When boiling, pour over the cucumber and carrot mix and set aside until cool. BBQ sauce Slowly cook the onions and garlic.