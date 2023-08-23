Spring is likely to be longer this year: Practical techniques to manage allergy season

If you find yourself plagued by the all-too-familiar symptoms of hay fever – the usual array of sniffles, the irritating itchiness of your eyes – take solace in the fact that you are not alone. In fact, scientists have identified global warming as a contributing factor to the increasing prevalence of seasonal allergic rhino-conjunctivitis, commonly known as hay fever.

Climate change has increased the levels of carbon dioxide in our atmosphere, causing trees, grasses, and plants to grow more rapidly. Unfortunately, this also means that they are producing more pollen, which spells trouble for those who suffer from allergies. For those battling with seasonal allergies, the arrival of spring may not be met with joy and anticipation. Instead, it brings about a host of unpleasant symptoms such as sneezing, congestion, and itching. While there’s no overnight cure for hay fever, there are ways to find relief and manage the symptoms. A combination of prescribed and over-the-counter medications, along with some practical DIY techniques, can make a huge difference.

Unfortunately, this spring is expected to be particularly harsh. Here’s why: Let’s start with the basics: Hay fever is essentially an allergic reaction to pollen, which is abundant during the spring season. However, with the advent of climate change, temperatures are on the rise worldwide. South Africa's average national temperature has increased at twice the rate of global temperatures since 1990, according to USAID.

However you look at it, warmer temperatures mean longer pollen seasons and more pollen means stronger airborne allergens, poorer air quality, and more allergies. Not only is hay fever irritating, painful and detrimental to your quality of life, but it can also affect your sleep, which directly affects your brain’s ability to function normally. According to Trevor Brewer, director of air treatment specialist Solenco, managing your symptoms is one thing but preventing hay fever with a few tips can make all the difference:

Always shower before bed: Pollen and other allergens get trapped in our hair during the day and then make their way into our airways. If you don’t shower at night, you essentially spend eight hours with the triggers you’re otherwise trying to avoid. Don’t remove your nose hair: The hairs in your nose act as a defensive wall that keeps allergens out. Sneezing, while often seen as a symptom, is actually an immune response triggered by your nose hairs to expel allergens. The National Health Service advises those who suffer from allergies to put Vaseline around their nostrils to trap pollen.

Wear wraparound sunglasses to stop pollen from getting into your eyes. Stay indoors whenever possible. Hay fever medicines, nasal sprays and eye drops can be effective in treating allergy symptoms.

Marli Botha, OTC product manager for Pharma Dynamics, said to alleviate a runny nose, antihistamines are often prescribed as they prevent a histamine response, which includes sneezing, tearing up, and experiencing a runny nose or post-nasal drip. Allergy-proof your home: Pollen counts are highest in the early morning and evening, so keep doors and windows closed at these times. Tiled floors are easier to keep dust-free than carpets. Dust with a damp cloth so that allergens are absorbed and disposed of. According to Brewer, a quality air purifier will remove 99.8% of particles small enough to be seen in the air from your home, including pollen and other allergens.