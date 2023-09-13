Springtime comes with better nutrient-packed microgreens for better sleep

Spring is here and with it comes a fresh burst of green. As we bid farewell to winter, it’s time to embrace the optimism, health and luck that green symbolises. And what better way to do that than by incorporating vibrant microgreens into your diet for a nutrient-packed spring?

Did you know that certain greens can even help you get a better night’s sleep? Take kiwis, for example. The bright tropical fruits are rich in serotonin, a neurotransmitter that plays a crucial role in our sleep mechanisms. A study found that eating two kiwis one hour before bed helped participants fall asleep faster and enjoy improved overall sleep. Kiwis are also loaded with antioxidants, which are beneficial for optimal sleep. Another essential nutrient for a good night’s rest is magnesium. Spinach and avocados are excellent sources of magnesium, so next time you’re craving a salad, toss in some baby spinach and avocado.

Microgreens are tiny forms of young edible greens that are packed with phytochemicals, which can reduce inflammation and support your immune system. Microgreens have been found to have higher concentrations of glucosinolates, compounds that may offer protection against cancer. Moreover, their nutrient density and potential health benefits make them a valuable addition to your diet during this season.

Microgreens are harvested at an early stage of growth, typically when they have developed their first true leaves. Despite their small size, they are packed with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. The nutrients can support your immune system and overall health, which is especially important during the spring when allergies and seasonal illnesses may be more prevalent. Studies have shown that microgreens contain higher concentrations of certain nutrients compared to their mature counterparts. For example, red cabbage microgreens have been found to contain significantly higher levels of vitamin C and vitamin K than mature cabbage.

Vitamin C is known for its immune-boosting properties, while vitamin K plays a role in blood clotting and bone health. Additionally, microgreens are rich in antioxidants, which help protect your cells from damage caused by harmful free radicals. Antioxidants have been linked to reduced inflammation and improved immune function. Maintaining a balanced diet, regular exercise, adequate sleep, and good hygiene practices are crucial for overall health and preventing illnesses during any season.

As always, it is recommended to consult with a health-care professional or registered dietitian for personalised advice on incorporating microgreens or any other dietary changes into your routine, especially if you have specific health concerns or conditions. Peppermint Paradise cocktail recipe Boost the flavour of your next spring soiree with a punchy peppermint cocktail from Radisson RED Cape Town V&A Waterfront, Malcolm Johani’s refreshing, fresh and easy-to-drink Peppermint Paradise.

Ingredients 1 x peppermint liquor 2 x Ciroc (or vodka of your choice)

1 x Chambord 15ml sugar syrup 15ml fresh lime juice