Struggle, no more! There’s a hack to take out every bit of tomato sauce from the bottle. Will you try it?

At some point in our lives, we all can relate to that one moment when the tomato sauce bottle looks like it has enough left but none of that sauce gets out of the bottle. Now, an Instagram content creator has come up with a hilarious and pretty unique way to get all this extra sauce out of the bottle, with a simple gesture.

In a video, Casey Rieger shows herself spinning the bottle around, with one arm in a circular motion, so the sheer force of gravity pushes the tomato sauce to the top of the bottle. In the video, Rieger says, “I saw somebody do this on TikTok and thought it was genius, so I’m going to give it a try.” She then starts showing the method by spinning the bottle, which creates a force that pushes all the leftover sauce in the bottle towards the opening, allowing it to be easily poured out.

She concludes the video by expressing her excitement about the trick. The caption read: “Or you could just buy a new bottle but.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Casey Rieger (@caseyrieger15) Her video gathered hundreds of likes. Commenting on it, one user wrote: “I did it, but the bottle cap opened up. Now there is a piece of art on my walls and ceiling which my wife is looking at. And I’m commenting on this from a shelter home.” Another wrote: “So I tried this and woke up 20 minutes later on the floor after passing out and a shoulder aching like there is no tomorrow but hey my fries had ketchup so I guess it was worth it.”